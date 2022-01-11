Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Al Quoz’s pioneering coffee roasters and café RAW Coffee Company, are all set to participate at the Quoz Arts Fest by Alserkal. Currently in its ninth edition, the festival will take place on January 29 and 30, 2022 at Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz. The event will feature live music, performances, food trucks, outdoor installations, contemporary art exhibitions, a midnight movie marathon and much more.

The fun cultural festival will be held under the theme ‘Waking Dreams’ - a transitional state of consciousness between wakefulness and sleep, and RAW’s activities have been planned with this exact theme in mind.

RAW have officially announced a psychedelic / surreal theme and will display beautiful art at the roastery/café during the weekend festival. Prior to the event, creatives are encouraged to submit their artwork and the top 10 finalists will have their pieces beautifully exhibited. Additionally, RAW will also be creating a unique, psychedelic themed specialty coffee & dessert pairing for passer-by’s to try out.

Lastly, RAW will be running a competition leading up to the event where six lucky winners will get the opportunity to join an ‘Inside RAW’ Tour, a fun coffee experience for people to learn more about specialty coffee, on 29th January.

A proud Dubai startup and proudly an Al Quoz business, RAW Coffee Company is one of the first coffee businesses to establish their roastery in the area and thus, thrilled to be able to contribute towards the Quoz Arts Fest this year.

Head on over to RAW Coffee Company during the festival and enjoy a wonderful combination of great coffee & art!

About RAW:

RAW started off as bootleggers, bringing coffee beans to Dubai in suitcases from their favourite roasteries around the world.

Established in July 2007, Founder, Owner & Managing Director, Kim Thompson, and Owner and CEO, Matt Toogood decided it was time to fill the gap for freshly roasted specialty coffee. The coffee beans used at RAW are all organically certified, roasted in small batches, and available to sample from their warehouse roastery, either as single origins or blends.

Post launch, the RAW team quickly expanded to providing support and training to baristas and finding equipment manufacturers. Today, RAW Coffee Company is recognized internationally in the specialty coffee community as the market leader of the UAE specialty coffee segment. Additionally, RAW prides itself in sourcing coffee beans ethically, whilst ensuring the supplying farmers are treated fairly and can make a sustainable living.

RAW offers a complete value proposition for all thing’s coffee related:

Supply of fresh quality roasted beans

Barista training

Imported Italian espresso equipment, including servicing and maintenance

Consultation on design, menu concepts and optimized workflow for their hospitality partners

The definition of RAW is in its natural condition, fresh, powerful, impressive, and perfect. RAW Coffee Company is a chemical reaction to the stale mundane. An antidote to normality. RAW Coffee Company is not so much a company; it’s more of a quest.

RAW Pillars:

Local – Locally Roasted

Direct – Directly from the Farms

Ethical – Ethically Traded

Our RAW Brands:

RAW Coffee Company

Fundamental by RAW

ReadyRAW

Rocket Fuel

