Lucerne – The two-day camp will include a series of private workshops in addition to a public conference with a line-up of insightful panel discussions. The aim of the event is to advance innovation for a more sustainable future in the tourism industry. Ras Al Khaimah, the most northerly Emirate, is considered as the fastest grouing destination in the Middle East, placing great value on sustainability and innovation by implementing a number of progressive initiatives. For this reason, World Tourism Forum Lucerne (WTFL) entered into a strategic partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) three years ago.

The strategic partnership with RAKTDA allows World Tourism Forum Lucerne to bring several of its industry initiatives, such as the Talent Boost, the Think Tank and the Start-up Innovation Camp to Ras Al Khaimah. “Innovations are a significant driver in the post-pandemic recovery phase. That’s why our initiatives aim to advance innovations in the travel, tourism and hospitality sector and facilitate a cross-industry dialogue”, explains Martin Barth, President and CEO of WTFL.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, added “We are honoured to host the International Start-up Innovation Camp with World Tourism Forum Lucerne. This event comes at a pivotal time as we focus on becoming a regional leader in sustainable tourism by 2025. Our culture of innovation, resilience and being a first mover in many areas makes us the perfect destination to foster the growth of start-ups within the Emirate. We look forward to welcoming innovators and investors who will drive positive change in sustainability across the industry.”

Continuous Start-up Screening

Through its continuous screening of start-ups over the years, WTFL has built up a unique start-up network and holds regular national and international Start-up Innovation Camps. Furthermore, with its Dealflow Tool, WTFL has created a digital platform that makes it even easier to connect young talents with the expertise of industry professionals, investors and CEOs. Even in the tourism industry, it’s innovative business models, agile thinking and strong partnerships that form the foundations of tomorrow’s success stories.

International Industry Network

12 start-ups were chosen from over 400 applicants and given the unique opportunity to participate in the two-day Start-up Innovation Camp. In addition to receiving personal coaching sessions, the start-ups also have the opportunity to present their business models to the jury, an audience of international guests and interested investors. The best start-ups from the four categories Destination, Hospitality, Mobility and Transaction will also be awarded a cash prize and invited to join World Tourism Forum Lucerne’s start-up network.

Sign up for free today: Be there in person when the industry’s best start-ups present their business models and watch exciting panels at the public conference in DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah on 19th January 2022 from 2pm. Register now for free participation at: www.startupcamp2020.wtflucerne.org/registration

CONTACT:

World Tourism Forum Lucerne Press Office World Tourism Forum Lucerne

Martin Barth, President & CEO Maurice Desiderato, Communicators AG

T: +41 79 602 30 40 T: +41 44 455 56 86

martin.barth@wtflucerne.org media@wtflucerne.org

www.startupcamp2020.wtflucerne.org

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

Gehan Sidky, Senior Manager Destination PR & Communications

gehan@raktda.com

About Ras Al Khaimah

One of the world’s fastest growing tourism destinations, Ras Al Khaimah boasts a rich culture and long-standing history dating back 7,000 years. The Emirate boasts an array of archaeological sites and breath-taking natural vistas, from golden sand beaches, awe-inspiring terracotta dunes and a green belt of date palms to Jebel Jais, the highest mountain in the UAE.

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. The authority aims to develop the emirate’s tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the RAKTDA has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the emirate’s tourism and hospitality industry.

About World Tourism Forum Lucerne (WTFL)

The World Tourism Forum Lucerne (WTFL) is the leading engagement platform in the industry, where CEOs, Ministers, Academics, Financiers, Start-Ups, interact with the next generation of talent as a strong multi-stakeholder community to shape the future of travel, tourism and hospitality.

