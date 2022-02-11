Ras Al Khaimah: With its presence at the event, the economic zone is set to connect with investors and traders in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to showcase the opportunities available for F&B businesses in the UAE, understand their unique requirements, and share the advantages of setting up a base in its cost-effective ecosystem.

“The opportunities for F&B companies in the region are boundless. With the GCC’s growing population, there will always be more demand for foodstuff. And we are here to support F&B businesses, from entrepreneurs, startups and SMEs to industrial players, aiming to expand their reach in the regional market,” said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ. “RAKEZ is already home to over 800 F&B companies comprising of traders, manufacturers, processors and distributors from various F&B sectors. These companies enjoy a range of benefits, including close proximity to retail districts and major logistical hubs, as well as access to a large F&B community that acts as a supply chain for our members, where they can collaborate and do business with each other.

Over the years, RAKEZ has been serving as a hub for F&B companies, such as: Unikai Foods, one of the largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) conglomerates in the Middle East and North Africa region; Al Marai, an Arabian dairy manufacturer; Italfood, an artisan cheese manufacturer and Ahmad Tea, a global tea producer.

RAKEZ is bringing a special business set-up offer to the event – up to 40% discount on multi-year packages, guaranteed for life, along with many other attractive incentives. To know more about the business set-up solutions it offers, F&B investors are welcome to visit Concourse 2, next to Hall 7 entrance at DWTC, during Gulfood 2022.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 15,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

