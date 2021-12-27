Based in Dubai, Caroline will be responsible for supporting the development and execution of the group’s communication & PR strategy in the area, focusing on the Middle East region. She will also support the hotels with their PR and communication to further increase the perception of Radisson Hotel Group and its brands.

Caroline joined Radisson Hotel Group in 2017 as PR Manager for Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City. She progressed to her last role as cluster head of Marketing and PR Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, and Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City.

“I am thrilled to have Caroline as part of my team. Her invaluable understanding of the PR landscape across the Middle East and, most of all, her Yes I Can! attitude make her a great fit and perfect addition to our growing Marketing and Communications team. I look forward to seeing Radisson Hotel Group’s brand awareness and consideration across the Middle East further elevate with her efforts,” said Stephanie Aboujaoude, Senior Area Director, Marketing & Communications, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group

RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is our international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for our guests, meeting planners, and travel agents at over 550 hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol.

More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website.

