Dubai: Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City has announced the appointment of Nathan Noon to oversee the culinary direction of the property’s four diverse food and beverage outlets as the new Executive Chef.

Nathan comes to Dubai with more than 20 years of cheffing experience, beginning in 2000 as a Chef Submariner for the British Royal Navy. Since 2019, Nathan has led a successful and highly respected team as Executive Head Chef at the Formby Hall Golf Resort Hotel & Luxury Spa in the North West of England. Previous to this, he built his considerable reputation over 16 years as Chef de Partie and Sous Chef in luxury hotels, resorts, and restaurants in the city of Liverpool and its surrounding region.

As Executive Chef at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Nathan will be responsible for overseeing all culinary operations and development of the hotel’s four outlets including Certo Italian restaurant, Chef’s House all-day International dining, Tamanya Terrace rooftop bar with light bites menu, and the all-day Icon Bar and Lounge. He will bring a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and understanding to further enhance the excellent output of the property’s food and beverage team and assist in continuing to advance the brand’s position as a leading culinary operator in Dubai.

“Securing Nathan’s expertise and knowledge for Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City will be a huge boost for both our teams and our guests. I am delighted to welcome him to Dubai and excited to see the impact he will make as our new Executive Chef. Nathan’s reputation, experience, and dedication are a credit to him as a chef and as a person and we are confident he will make an excellent and valuable addition to our team,” said Phil Roberts, Cluster Director of Operations at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, and Park Inn By Radisson, Dubai Motor City.

“I’m thrilled to begin working in Dubai and to undertake the challenge of overseeing and leading the excellent food and beverage team at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City. The opportunity to apply my knowledge and experience to supporting and developing the range of high-quality outlets and skilled team members at this superb property is one I approach with great relish. I am passionate about bringing out the best from the world’s most loved cuisines and working with talented chefs to ensure every dish exceeds the expectations of every guest. I am privileged to do this for such a brand as Radisson in this dynamic city,” states Nathan Noon, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City

