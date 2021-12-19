Amman: Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) received the first Wizz Air flight from Milan on Saturday 18 December, 2021. The Hungarian low-cost carrier will connect Amman to four European cities - starting with Milan and Budapest in December and Rome and Vienna in March 2022 - at a frequency of two weekly flights per destination. As part of the Jordan Tourism Board’s (JTB) ongoing efforts to attract tourists from around the globe to the Kingdom, the addition of this latest carrier will further expand QAIA’s airline network and offer passengers diverse low-cost direct travel routes.

Wizz Air’s inaugural flight was greeted with the customary ‘water arch’ salute - in the presence of Minister of Tourism and Antiques Nayef Al-Fayez and representatives from JTB and Airport International Group.

“We are pleased to have Wizz Air join QAIA’s airline and destination networks - a step that underlines our strategy to increase travel options for our passengers. Moving forward, we are just as keen as our longstanding partners - namely the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and Jordan Tourism Board - to witness the revival of inbound tourism in alignment with the Government of Jordan’s economic priorities program. As the Kingdom’s prime gateway to the world, we not only seek to extend convenient and affordable travel alternatives, but also positively impact the local tourism sector and national economy at large,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2018, QAIA was the first airport in the region to reach Level 3+ ‘Neutrality’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, which was further renewed and extended until 2022.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

