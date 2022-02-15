Amman: For the second year in a row, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has been recognized by ‘The Voice of the Customer’ - an initiative by Airports Council International World (ACI World) acknowledging airports that continued to prioritize passengers and remained committed to ensuring their voice was heard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

‘The Voice of the Customer’ - which has been in effect since 2020 - serves as testament to the steadfast endeavors of Airport International Group in overcoming unrelenting challenges to gather passenger feedback through ACI World’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) benchmarking program during 2021. To qualify for this recognition - which is separate from the globally-renowned ASQ Awards - Airport International Group adhered to specific criteria for collecting passenger feedback to help better understand their requirements during the pandemic.

“We are delighted to have once again received ‘The Voice of the Customer’ recognition by ACI World. Our passengers have long been at the heart of what we do, which is why keeping a finger on the pulse of what they need is crucial to the development of our operations and ensuring customer satisfaction. While the air transport industry continues to endure trying circumstances, we remain adamant about creating a safe, seamless and hospitable travel experience at QAIA, where passengers can feel welcome and at home. We couldn’t have done that without the collective efforts of our employees, partners and stakeholders, who are paramount to us shaping an award-winning airport that caters to the needs and expectations of our passengers,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2018, QAIA was the first airport in the region to reach Level 3+ ‘Neutrality’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, which was further renewed and extended until 2022.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

