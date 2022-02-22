Amman: According to statistics released by Airport International Group, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 395,897 passengers during January 2022 - noting a 161.3% surge and 39.5% decline against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. Moreover, QAIA recorded 4,630 aircraft movements during the month, marking a 127.2% increase and 23.6% decrease against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 4,048 tons of cargo, which were 13.6% higher and 42.4% lower than the figures registered in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

“As evident by the traffic statistics for the month of January, the passenger, aircraft movement and cargo numbers at QAIA are still well below pre-pandemic levels despite the improvements compared with 2021 figures. We are hopeful our industry will continue to build passenger confidence in safe air travel as measures and restrictions worldwide are eased, and we look forward to seeing the effect this will create on our year-on-year traffic throughout 2022.” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2018, QAIA was the first airport in the region to reach Level 3+ ‘Neutrality’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, which was further renewed and extended until 2022.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

