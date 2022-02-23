Amman: Airport International Group announced that, in February 2022, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) - in collaboration with Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) and pioneering travel technology company Amadeus - will begin trial testing Amadeus Biometric Solutions on select RJ flights to Istanbul.

The advanced biometric technology was built for airports by airport specialists and involves a facial recognition service installed on select QAIA self-check-in kiosks and at boarding gates. By testing the Amadeus technology, both QAIA and RJ aim to improve the passenger experience, raise passenger handling capacity, boost automation, improve overall airport operations and, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, offer passengers partaking in this trial test peace of mind as they enjoy a touch-free airport journey.

“With airports worldwide shifting towards such transformational technologies, we welcome the initiative of Amadeus to pilot biometric solutions on select Royal Jordanian Airlines flights, at QAIA. As the operator of QAIA, we are keen to assess the conditions for future deployment of such technologies at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world and remain up to speed on future travel requirements, so we can present to passengers a faster and more streamlined contactless journey,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

Royal Jordanian Airlines Vice Chairman/CEO, Samer Majali, said: “We are thrilled to try Amadeus’ biometric check-in solution that improves customer service, makes the flying experience more hassle free and ensures safer travel during the current pandemic. Our endeavor to make travelers’ airport experience as smooth and as safe as possible is made possible by our longstanding partnership with Airport International Group. It is with pride that we carry out our role of national carrier of Jordan, and connect it with the rest of the world.”

Yannick Beunardeau, Vice President Airport IT, EMEA, Amadeus, added, “By trialing biometrics across the entire passenger experience, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Queen Alia International Airport and its operator Airport International Group are setting the standard for innovation. We believe this technology yields maximum benefit for passengers and the industry when it is implemented at every service point.”

He continued, “Check-in and boarding are becoming automated experiences, and the addition of biometrics means passengers are no longer asked to continually show boarding passes or passports. It’s a drastic improvement in the passenger experience, and I expect the vast majority of airports to move in this direction.”

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2018, QAIA was the first airport in the region to reach Level 3+ ‘Neutrality’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, which was further renewed and extended until 2022.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

