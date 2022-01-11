Dubai, United Arab Emirates : uantum is today signaling its agreement with leading value-added distributor (VAD) Mobius to deliver the industry’s broadest security and video surveillance infrastructure portfolio available from any single vendor, across the Middle East and Africa regions (MEA).

The partnership allows Mobius, the leading emerging distributor within the video surveillance market in MEA, to now offer customers Quantum’s entire security infrastructure portfolio, from high-performance NVRs, to hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), to the largest shared storage and archive solutions, and analytics processing. Customers looking to build or upgrade their CCTV and physical security systems across the region can now access Quantum’s flagship video surveillance offerings, including:

VS-NVR Series Network Video Recording Servers

VS-HCI Series Surveillance Recording Appliances

VS1110-A Application Server

VS2108-A Analytics Server

“The availability of Quantum’s video surveillance offerings is a welcome addition to our top-class vendor portfolio,” said Ali Yarmohammadi, Managing Director at Mobius MEA. “For the past 20 years we’ve invested in creating an environment for security enthusiasts to innovate, collaborate and engage in complex projects. Bringing Quantum onboard means that we can continue to stay true to that vision and provide our customers with the best available solutions in the market.”

“We are excited to partner with an industry leader like Mobius. This agreement substantially extends Quantum’s footprint across a key region and opens an essential sales channel to customers looking for purpose-built, end-to-end video surveillance solutions to store, manage, protect and enrich their video data,” said Anand Chakravarthi, Director - Strategic Markets, EMEA and South Asia at Quantum.

The two companies will attend the upcoming Intersec event in Dubai, January 16-18, 2022. Visit Quantum in stand #S1-D19.

Quantum, the Quantum logo and StorNext, are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation, and ActiveScale is a trademark of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

