Dubai : Ms. Malou Caluza, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of e-commerce based direct selling organization QNET, has been named the winner of Bronze Stevie® Award in the Female Executive of the Year category of the 18th annual edition of Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

QNET won the award in the Female Executive of the Year category for Consumer Products for companies with 11–2,500 employees with a Bronze Stevie Award in recognition of Ms. Caluza leadership especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on this achievement, Ms. Malou Caluza said, "We are thrilled and proud to be recognized by the 2021 Stevie® Award. It is truly an honor for me to win a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Female Executive of the Year category. This distinguished accomplishment was only possible through the strategic vision, collaborative leadership style, dedication, and passion of the whole team to build innovative solutions.”

“We believe this new recognition from Stevie® Awards further validates our commitment to empowering more and more entrepreneurs and relentless drive to stay customer focused, and I am proud to lead an organisation that is dedicated to delivering world-class products, resources, and service to our employees, distributors, and customers around the globe,” she added.

A Direct Selling industry veteran and a strong business development professional, Malou Caluza has been with QNET for the past 20 years, as its first Customer Service Officer and then moving up the ranks to become the company’s first female CEO. Ms. Caluza has taken marketing and operational creativity of QNET to new levels via her innovative approach and inspiring leadership.

Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “We thought the remarkable stories of achievement we saw in the last year’s awards couldn’t be topped, but we were wrong. Women-owned and women-run organizations have contributed significantly to the rise of innovation and entrepreneurial activities we have seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“It is really inspiring to see the nominations submitted for the 18th cycle of Stevie Awards for Women in Business. We congratulate all our winners of Stevie awards in the Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories,” she added.

The award is conferred upon women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies with global operations. Hailed as the world’s premier business recognitions, this year’s Stevie Awards received more than 1,500 nominations in more than 100 categories and the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 business professionals around the world working on eight juries.

Entries for the 2022 Stevie Awards for Women in Business will open in May. Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

-Ends-

About QNET:

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's grassroots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees. QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association, the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, and the Health and Dietary Supplements Association of Philippines. QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

All of QNET's CSR programmes and community development activities are conducted through RYTHM Foundation.

To learn more visit www.rythmfoundation.org.

For more information, please visit QNET's website at www.qnet.net

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie AwardsThe American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

