Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has partnered with Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, to roll out an exciting FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promotion throughout the year, offering customers the chance to live the celebration of a lifetime by winning packages for two to attend the matches and exciting prizes, courtesy of Visa.

The first campaign will run from 1st of February until the 28th of February 2022, through the award winning QIB Mobile App, QIB new and existing customers can take part in this exclusive promotion by applying for the recently introduced Visa FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ limited edition Debit, Credit and Prepaid Cards, or by simply using their existing Visa Cards for a chance to win one of the 3 hospitality packages for two persons to attend the Opening Match. Monthly draw will be held under the supervision and presence of Ministry of Commerce and Industry representative and QIB Officials.

As part of its commitment to the community, QIB plays an active role in national events and celebrates Qatar’s major milestone with its customers in partnership with Visa. To share in the nationwide celebrations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ with its customers, QIB will offer its customers the opportunity to win packages for two to attend the matches, and premium prizes over the coming months leading up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Staying true to its digital strategy in offering a smooth and simplified banking experience and to elevate the banking experience of its customers, QIB has introduced the Visa FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promotion through the QIB Mobile App, where customers can instantly avail the limited edition Visa Cards and track the chances they have earned to be part of the monthly draw. New and existing Visa Cardholders will be eligible to enter monthly draws and win exciting FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ prizes and match tickets, courtesy of Visa.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Mr. D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “At QIB, we are committed to offering our customers unique and tailored experiences to meet their evolving banking needs. Thanks to our partnership with Visa, we are celebrating the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and share in the passion for sport and football with our customers. We are thrilled to partner with Visa to launch new products and offer the best experiences to our Visa cardholders as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ marks a significant milestone and a long-awaited moment for the community in Qatar to welcome the most prestigious sports tournament in the world.”

“QIB and Visa have been working closely for the past years to devise the best offers catering to our Visa cardholders, and we are confident that this partnership in 2022 will create unforgettable moments for the participants and winners. As a national brand, we are proud to be contributing to Qatar’s major achievements”, concluded Mr. D. Anand.

Dr. Sudheer Nair, Visa’s Country Manager for Qatar, stated: “We are proud to partner with one of Qatar’s leading financial institutions in spreading the spirit of celebration in Qatar, the first country to host a FIFA World Cup™ in the Arab world. This is a great way to provide QIB’s customers access to the digital economy and expose them to the benefits of digital commerce. We are delighted to offer QIB Visa cardholders a chance for a once in a lifetime experience as well as unique prizes, as we strive to provide them with the convenient, secure and rewarding payment experiences more consumers in Qatar seek.”

QIB’s award-winning Mobile App gives full control to customers to open new or additional accounts and get the Visa limited edition Debit Card, apply for Instant Visa FIFA World Cup™ Credit or Prepaid Card, or replace their existing cards with the limited edition ones instantly in a safe and convenient matter. To participate, customers must login to the QIB Mobile App and join the campaign by applying to one of the Visa Limited Edition Debit, Credit or Prepaid Cards or by paying with their Visa existing Cards.

-Ends-

For more information on QIB Visa Cards, please visit www.qib.com.qa

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022