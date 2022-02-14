Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced the extension of its Financial Literacy Program ‘How Money works?’, developed in collaboration with INJAZ Qatar, for the fourth consecutive year after achieving great success in the previous editions. The program benefited 1,629 students from 82 Qatari high schools and universities since its launch in 2018, spearheaded by 41 volunteers from QIB.

The program sessions are designed to introduce secondary school and first year university students to best practices related to earning money, budgeting, expenditure planning, saving and investment, in addition to banking security standards and personal finance protection. This year, the program will be conducted either in person or remotely, depending on health conditions related to COVID-19 in the country and in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health.

Ms. Mashaal Abdulaziz Al-Derham, Assistant General Manager, Head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB said: “At QIB we believe in the importance of educating future leaders and empowering the young generation of Qatar with the necessary knowledge in money management. As a result of the record success of the “How Money works?” program, and with the high demand of educational institutions, we have decided to extend the program for another year.”

Ms. Mashaal added: “QIB’s launch of its financial literacy program is in line with the bank’s social responsibility framework and commitment to contributing to Qatar National Vision 2030 in achieving a knowledge-based society. The great demand our program has received is a testament to its success, and we are proud of our partnership with INJAZ Qatar, and of all of QIB employees who have volunteered to participate in organizing the sessions of the program for the past three years.”

Mr. Raymond Obeid, Director of Operations at INJAZ Qatar, said: “At INJAZ Qatar, we are grateful of our partnership with QIB, which has witnessed remarkable success through the “How Money works?” program, one of the most successful programs in Qatar so far, having supported an impressive number of high school and university students. This has further encouraged us to extend the program for a fourth consecutive year.”

Mr. Raymond added: “We are pleased with QIB’s approval of extending the program for a whole new year, enabling us to meet the requests of many schools and educational institutions. I would also like to thank QIB’s volunteers for their incredible work with the INJAZ Qatar team to make this program a success, and we look forward to achieving the program’s goals for 2022.

The "How Money Works?" program is an initiative launched in 2018 by QIB in partnership with INJAZ Qatar. The program reflects QIB’s mission and social responsibility to educate the younger generations and empowering Qatari youth with the basics of financial and business management.

