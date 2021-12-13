Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced the launch of Dhareeba payment service, a new feature enabling its retail and corporate customers to settle their companies’ tax invoices on the QIB Mobile App and the Corporate Internet Banking.

As part of Qatar’s continuous efforts to accelerate digital government initiatives, and QIB’s efforts in providing the latest digital solutions to its retail and corporate customers, the Dhareeba payment service was introduced to the Corporate Internet Banking and QIB Mobile App to create a simplified banking experience. The Dhareeba feature adopts an easy-to-follow step by step approach allowing customers to settle their tax invoices within minutes. It automatically calculates and process the various types of tax to assist tax payers in managing their tax transactions in accordance with the Qatari tax laws. The service is available 24/7 and tax payers get immediate feedback which helps to eliminate any errors.

Retail customers can settle their tax invoices by simply logging to their QIB Mobile App account. The new service is added under the “Pay & Transfer” feature on the QIB Mobile App, where customers can enter their Dhareeba details, view their outstanding payments, and choose the ones they want to pay and the preferred payment method.

Furthermore, corporate customers can settle their tax invoices safely through their Internet Banking platform. Corporate customers can login to their corporate internet banking account, tap on “Payments”, and perform a Dhareeba payment in a simple and convenient way.

Corporate Internet Banking allows businesses to have full digital control over their accounts and includes many features such as User Access Control, Account Management, Beneficiary Management, Payments and Transfers, Credit Card Management, Utility Bills Payment, General Service Request, SWEEP & Auto Cover – Liquidity Management, and Printing of their account transactions history.

The all new QIB Mobile App features easy-to-use English and Arabic interfaces, secure and smart biometric login, self-registration, smart shortcuts, and a combo navigation panel that allows customers to find all the offered products and services in simple steps and get the help they need quickly within the App for a seamless and intuitive customized experience. All transactions can now be completed within a few steps and customers will reap the benefits of the advanced and secured data systems to avoid filling or re-entering pre-registered information.

To download the app, customers can visit the Apple Store or Google Play Store and Huawei App Store and search for the keyword: QIB Mobile App. Customers can easily self-register using their debit card number and PIN. For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-mobileapp

