Abu Dhabi: – Leading real estate services company Provis has won the ‘Sustainability Initiative of the Year’ award during the International Real Estate Community Management Summit (IRECMS) Dubai Awards 2021 that took place recently in Dubai. The company was recognised for adopting a corporate sustainability strategy that resulted in significant energy savings, technology-driven operational efficiency, and increased community engagement.

HP Aengaar, CEO at Provis, said, “Sustainability is at the core of our business strategy and we at Provis make sure our sustainability framework is cascaded across our company, partners and communities under our management. Winning this prestigious accolade is a testament to the positive impact our sustainability initiatives are having on our business, the communities we manage across the UAE, and the environment.”

The IRECMS Dubai Awards is an initiative to recognise UAE-based organisations who are generating exceptional results in the fields of Community Management, Facilities Management, Property Management, and Real Estate in general. This year's awards featured over 15 award categories, which were evaluated by an Advisory Council comprised of global industry leaders.

Provis’s corporate sustainability strategy that has been developed in line with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (UN SDGs). The company’s sustainability framework combines four strategic pillars - Economy, Community, People, and Environment blended by innovation and digital transformation at its core. Initiatives and programmes spearheaded by Provis include the adoption of a computer-aided Facilities Management (CAFM) platform called ’Provis Connect’, integrating a cloud-based Building Management System, as well as numerous other energy savings initiatives.

The company’s commitment to the environment coupled with its passion for energy savings resulted in significant energy and cost reduction involving water and energy consumption and minimising its overall carbon footprint. Provis has also engaged its communities with sustainable activities to enhance wider awareness throughout its managed portfolio.

Earlier this year, Provis also won the “Sustainability award – Proptech category” during the Smart Built Environment Awards 2021 which recognised the company for its outstanding efforts in utilising technology to achieve significant energy savings, adopting a series of international green practices to make its business and communities under its management more sustainable, and implementing effective sustainability strategies to safeguard the environment.

Fully owned by Aldar Estates, Provis is a full-service real estate company that offers deep industry knowledge, technical expertise, and a commitment to exceptional service with a dedicated team that works as one to deliver integrated real estate services and solutions in the UAE and the wider region. From Property Consultancy & Management, Owners' Association Consultancy & Management, Retail Management, Clubhouse & Lifestyle Management, Sales & Leasing, to Building Consultancy, Valuation and Advisory as well as Franchising services, Provis applies innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology to add tangible value for clients as well as their properties at every stage of the property lifecycle.

Provis currently manages over 25,000 units under property management and nearly 28,000 units under owners' association management in the UAE and wider region and manages over 1 million sqm of assets spread across 23 reputable commercial buildings. The company also manages over 600,000 sqm Gross Leasable Area (GLA) of retail assets across 4 shopping malls and 26 retail community destinations. Provis is also home to over 1400 retail brands.

