Dubai, UAE: Proven Robotics, a state-of-the-art venture by Proven Solution, has announced the launch of its first robotics and technical service center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The new service center will help customers to enhance strategic sales and achieve their technical goals, while benefiting from end-to-end local support and expertise in robotics and advanced technologies.

The new facility builds on Proven Robotics’ reputation of delivering efficient and innovative robotics solutions. It will offer a wide range of services including providing customers with original spare parts, onsite troubleshooting, inhouse maintenance from qualified and technically certified teams, as well as the installation and configuration of robots.

“The GCC has made considerable strides in adapting and deploying robotics solutions in line with government blueprints such as Saudi Vision 2030. However, after-sales maintenance has remained a challenge in the region and most robotics hardware is currently being shipped back to its country of origin for servicing,” said Zaid Al Mashari, Principal Proven Robotics.

The concept of robots and humans working alongside each other is fast becoming the new normal,” added Al Mashari. “Opening a service center responds to long-standing customer demands for improved after sales services response times, addresses market needs for advanced technological solutions and training and boosts human resources expertise within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

As a first-of-its-kind service center for Proven Robotics, the new facility strengthens the company’s operations within the region at a time when demand for advanced technologies is on the rise worldwide. The global service robotics market is expected to grow by $35 billion during 2021 and 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 22 percent. Businesses are increasingly turning to automated solutions for support with day-to-day operations, contactless interaction, carrying out repetitive tasks, and leveraging productivity efficiencies. Despite the pandemic, demand for robotics solutions has been particularly high in transport, professional cleaning, medicine, hospitality, and industry2.

With its new service center, Proven Robotics will continue to grow and expand its technical and support team. The facility will support the company’s customers as well as partners and suppliers within the region. Proven Robotics will continue to establish global partnerships with worldwide leaders in the robot manufacturing industry to ensure improved efficiency and support to keep automated systems functioning at optimal performance levels.

-Ends-

Proven Robotics

Proven Robotics, the robotics technology and software service provider under Proven Solution's leadership, is present in five countries: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Kuwait, and India. Robotics can emulate life, make redundant tasks a thing of the past, and reinvent the future, and Proven Robotics helps make all of this a reality. Incepted in 2020, this startup is dedicated to designing custom-made robotics software solutions for our clients. Proven Robotics services varied industries with different focal points, such as healthcare, travel and hospitality, banking and financial services, retail, education, and government and public services.

For more information, please visit https://provenrobotics.ai/

About Proven Solution

Proven Solution is a state-of-the-art venture by Proven Arabia with offices in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Kuwait, Minsk (Belarus), and Bengaluru (India). It is a startup that deals primarily with technological solutions within the fields of robotics and virtual reality. Incepted in 2020, the organization is a culmination of years of experience, research, and expertise.

Proven Arabia is an international holding company for its portfolio of corporate brands that offer global solutions. Our brands provide corporate services to assist companies in expanding and investing in the Middle East, predominantly Saudi Arabia, as well as providing support services to companies in the region. Our brands are present in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Belarus, United Kingdom, India and Canada.

For more information, please visit www.provenarabia.com.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022