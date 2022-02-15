Abu Dhabi: Global controls technology company Proserv Controls, with numerous sites across the Arabian Gulf, has secured a contract from DEME Offshore, subsidiary of the DEME Group, a leader in solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works, for the provision of the inter-array cable monitoring system, or CMS, for the first two phases, A and B, of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which when complete will be the largest offshore wind farm in the world.

Proserv will harness its new, disruptive ECG™ holistic cable monitoring system to deliver this project. ECG has been initiated and driven by Proserv with critical support from its partner Synaptec, a power system monitoring expert.

ECG represents a step-change in traditional monitoring methods, offering comprehensive visibility across cable assets. Adopting an integrated and scalable approach, it provides real-time analysis with insights through an intuitive user interface. By using intelligence from all data across an asset, the system is capable of enabling proactive and predictive decision-making, improved utilisation of resources and reduced operational expenditure (OPEX).

Proserv’s Great Yarmouth Centre of Excellence team will be executing the full scope of supply, with both Dogger Bank A and B systems scheduled to be ready for dispatch in Q3 2022.

The extent of the scope of supply will include a cable monitoring system solution for each phase, integrating applicable sensor interrogator technology. The hardware will be complemented by the intuitive human-machine interface, utilising Proserv’s TIACS software suite.

Paul Cook, Business Development Director – Renewables, Proserv Controls, stated:

“Dogger Bank represents one of the most important offshore wind projects under construction, so this success for our new ECG holistic cable monitoring system is a major endorsement of our market proposition, and a significant step forward in Proserv’s renewables strategy.

“We are delighted that DEME Offshore has chosen to work with us in the vital area of cable asset management and to utilise our exciting technology delivering synchronous, real-time monitoring. ECG aims to reduce cable faults and failures, optimise performance and enable more targeted OPEX via improved visibility of asset integrity. In line with our philosophy at Proserv, we will continue to enhance our ECG platform and seek to develop further disruptive and compelling offerings.”

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is located more than 130km off the north-east coast of England and is being delivered by joint venture partners SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni. SSE Renewables is leading on construction and delivery while Equinor will operate the wind farm on completion. Due to its size and scale, Dogger Bank is being built in three consecutive 1.2GW phases; Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B and Dogger Bank C. In total the wind farm is expected to generate enough renewable electricity to supply 5% of the UK’s demand, equivalent to powering six million homes.

Halfdan Brustad, Vice President Dogger Bank Operations, remarked:

“In another world first for the project, we’re looking forward to using this high-tech system to support us in optimising our assets during the operational phase.

“With vast experience in the oil and gas sector, Proserv are now translating their subsea experience into solutions for offshore wind. We’re excited to be supporting them on this journey as their first ECG customer, and we look forward to working with them, alongside DEME, as we continue to build this innovative and world-class wind farm.”

Davis Larssen, Chief Executive Officer, Proserv Controls, commented:

“This award from DEME Offshore marks a very significant win for Proserv. We have clear, proactive plans to grow our business in the offshore wind segment, as the world gradually transitions to more sustainable forms of energy.

“Our ECG technology is a combination of our subsea heritage and expertise being brought together with our renowned ability to innovate new solutions. It offers a real transformation in cable condition monitoring capabilities and it is hugely pleasing to see it being implemented at such a key offshore wind project as Dogger Bank.”

The Proserv Group “Proserv” is a controls technology company, incorporating two divisions, Proserv Controls and Gilmore, providing tailored solutions to clients right across the energy sector. Proserv operates worldwide and has offices in the US, Europe, the Middle East & Asia. For more information, visit www.proserv.com

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Eni (20%).

The 3.6GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm when completed in 2026.

It is being built in three 1.2GW phases: Dogger Bank A, B and C.

SSE Renewables is lead operator for the development and construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm. Equinor will be lead operator of the wind farm for the duration of the wind farm’s operational phase

Financial Close on Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B was reached in November 2020, with Financial Close for Dogger Bank C reached in December 2021. Taken in aggregate, reaching Financial Close on all three phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm is the largest offshore wind project financing to date globally.

Consent for Dogger Bank Wind Farm was granted in 2015.

Each of the three phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm secured 15-year CfD contracts for 1.2GW of low carbon power for of low carbon power production in the UK’s third CfD Allocation Round, announced September 2019.

In May 2021, Dogger Bank Wind Farm took another major step forward after passing a required delivery milestone under the UK’s Contracts for Difference scheme for low carbon power.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is located in the North Sea, with each phase more than 130km from the Yorkshire Coast.

Onshore construction began in 2020 and is currently underway for Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, with offshore construction on Dogger Bank A due to begin in Q2 2022. First power is expected in Summer 2023 and Summer 2024 for Dogger Bank A and B, respectively, with commercial operations to follow around 6 months later.

Turbine installation for Dogger Bank C will begin in 2025.

More than 3000 new UK jobs have been announced so far that will be supported by the construction and operation of Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

These include up to 750 direct and around 1,500 indirect jobs associated with the set-up of a new world-class blade manufacturing facility on Teesside by LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business, with production due to start in 2023.

470 jobs are expected to be recruited by GE Renewable Energy across the north-east of England in support of the delivery and operation of all three phases of the project. These will be made up of around 300 skilled roles for turbine installation and commissioning activities and 170 servicing roles at Port of Tyne under GE’s five-year Service and Warranty Agreements for Dogger Bank phases A, B and C once operational.

At least a further 30 roles will be hired by Equinor as operator of the wind farm, based at the Port of Tyne or offshore.

170 new full-time UK-based jobs will be created by North Star Renewables in crewing and shore-based roles for the operation of the three-vessel service fleet for Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

Up to 100 peak construction jobs will be created by Jones Bros. Civil Engineering, one of the UK’s leading civil engineering contractors, on the installation of onshore cable infrastructure for Dogger Bank A and B.

Dogger Bank A and B has confirmed GE’s Haliade-X 13MW as the turbine powering the first two phases of the project. As the first order for the Haliade-X 13MW, installation at Dogger Bank A will be the first time the turbine is installed in the world.

Installation of GE’s upscaled Haliade-X 14MW turbine at Dogger Bank C will be the first time the 14MW turbine is installed in the world.

One rotation of the Haliade-X turbine blades can power one UK home for more than two days.

The wind turbines will be installed on monopile foundations.

The project will be the first High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) connected wind farm in the UK due to its distance from shore, introducing new transmission systems to the UK and paving the way for other large offshore wind farms.

For more information about Dogger Bank Wind Farm visit www.doggerbank.com

