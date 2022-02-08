Cairo: Edge Innovation Center, developed by Raya Smart Buildings, the real estate subsidiary of Raya Holding— the leading Egyptian shareholding company, hosted a seminar titled “Renewable energy creates the future” where the heads of major companies spoke of their companies’ experience in using renewable energy and in investing in this vital sector.

The seminar saw lively discussions between experts and the heads of major companies from various sectors. They reviewed their experiences and their expertise in providing effective solutions that helped their communities overcome the challenges of traditional energy.

renewable energy is receiving wide presidential attention; President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has said that Egypt should be on equal footing with developed nations with regards to its renewable energy production.

Last month, President El-Sisi visited the Benban Solar Energy Complex, the largest solar power plant in the world, built in partnership with the private sector and with international expertise. It is also one of the most important infrastructure projects in Egypt.

Using more renewable energy is one of the pillars of sustainable development; it protects the environment, preserves energy for future generations, creates job opportunities and meets the increasing demand for energy. With that in mind many countries have begun to take great strides towards establishing and developing renewable energy sources, especially solar and wind energy.

Ahmed Ibrahim, CEO of Raya Smart Buildings, said the seminar was an opportunity to review the cumulative local and international experiences of giant companies, identifying their various initiatives to invest in this field, and exchanging know-how by listening to their inspiring experiences in this vital sector.

Ahmed Ibrahim highlighted the government and the private sector's efforts to rely on clean energy by overcoming the difficulties and challenges that prevent this sector from taking off.

This meeting was one of a series of events organized by Edge Innovation Center to shed light on topical issues and pioneer investment projects, bringing together business leaders from various sectors.

It recently held two seminars, one discussing the topic of "Digital Transformation and the Future of E-Commerce", which saw the participation of several leaders of local and international companies in various fields in the presence of representatives from one of the leading banks.

The symposium dealt with several issues, including electronic payments, the growth of e-commerce platforms, financial technology, and achieving financial inclusion. The second seminar entitled "Entrepreneurs and Rising to the Top", brought together a group of entrepreneurs from various fields to speak about their unique experiences and their path to success locally and globally. Both events were highly attended by members of the business community and a number of company heads, members of the media and stakeholders.

Edge Innovation Center, located in Galleria 40 in Sheikh Zayed City, is a commercial business complex and a supportive and dynamic work environment for large business owners as well as small and emerging companies.

The center provides well-equipped workplaces. The center includes equipped private offices, a conference hall, board room, training rooms and virtual offices. The center is equipped state-of-the-art technologies and modern furniture.

