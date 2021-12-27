Riyadh : His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), chaired a board meeting to review the strategy in preparation for launch.

HRH directed the government entities at the national and city level to conclude the implementation plans of the strategy. The entities will work closely with the RCRC to deliver the detailed plans and map out the initiatives and projects relevant to their respective sectors, while defining budgets and responsibilities to ensure a robust and integrated governance framework for the strategy implementation, prior to its launch.

During the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference back in January 2021, His Royal Highness mentioned that the Riyadh Strategy will transform the capital into one of the world’s top ten city economies, doubling its population to 15–20 million people, while increasing the number of visitors to more than 40 million by 2030. He also referred to the Saudi capital’s competitive advantage by having the largest purchasing power in the Middle East and a robust urban infrastructure, as well as being an economic powerhouse and a key contributor to the Kingdom’s economy.

This Riyadh strategy is built around six main pillars: Economic growth across various sectors, developing national human capital and attracting the best global talent, enhancing quality of life, word-class urban spatial planning, prudent governance of the city's resources, and creating a global brand that enhances the prominence of the capital while improving its competitiveness.

The strategy will be implemented through 26 sectoral programs, including more than 100 initiatives and over 700 pioneer projects across various sectors and in different parts of the city, transforming Riyadh into one of the most livable cities globally. The RCRC will supervise the implementation of the strategy, by monitoring and measuring more than 50 performance indicators, based on benchmarks to the world’s leading cities.

