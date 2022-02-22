One of the region’s favourite meal subscription services and leading tech company in the healthy F&B industry, PrepHero, has pledged to donate meals to those in need, for every new subscription that it receives. Whether you are looking for nutritious, goal-oriented meals, or are trying to make an impactful lifestyle change by freeing up time in the kitchen while still creating healthy and delicious meals for your family, then PrepHero is the meal plan for you – and will help you to give back to the community too!

With the rise of Covid-19, came an increased degree of food insecurity, where many families and individuals had no idea where their next meals would be coming from, due to job loss or reduced hours and income. To support this, PrepHero launched its innovative community-focused campaign where it’s vowed to secure meals for those in need, in collaboration with UAE Food Bank, for every new subscription it receives. In addition to this, PrepHero is also offering all subscriptions an extra, complimentary week of healthy meal. PrepHero’s, ‘Share The Meal Plan,’ is the region’s first campaign from a meal subscription company, that has worked towards charitable food distribution, in an attempt to not only feed those in need, but to encourage residents of the UAE to lead a healthy lifestyle while creating awareness for the current economic situation that many families are facing in the country.

PrepHero provides a wide selection of meal plans and pre-selected sets for catering to different dietary requirements including a selection of meal plans that target a variety of health goals such as weight-loss, protein-packed plans for muscle gain and generally healthy, nutritionally balanced meal plans that are perfect for the whole family. PrepHero meal plans are conveniently managed through the PrepHero app which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play. This will help you in changing your meals as per the preference and pause or resume your meal plan delivery accordingly to your schedule and it also provides other tracking features.

To join PrepHero’s charitable ‘Share The Meal Plan’ campaign, subscribers just need to follow the below easy steps:

Subscribe to any monthly meal plan from PrepHero’s range of healthy meals at myprephero.com

Get 1 week extra as a token of appreciation for supporting the initiative

PrepHero donates meals towards each subscription

PrepHero’s mission and motive is to provide nutritious meal plans to residents of the UAE in order to influence the nation towards a healthier, more nutritional lifestyle, helping them live better in good health and wellbeing.

Visit https://www.myprephero.com for more information on PrepHero’s offerings and its incredible charity initiative, ‘Share The Meal Plan’

Meal Prep, Made Easy!

About PrepHero:

PrepHero, a leader in catering to healthy lifestyles. Producing high-quality healthy foods that exceeds expectations. It believe a healthy diet is not about eating less but eating right. The team works together with their nutritionists, chefs, and programmers, to make the right meal plan choice for every customer. The mission at PrepHero is to influence and boost the UAE to a more fit and healthy direction. Making health their priority, they have taken the initiative to take over the kitchen and produce goal- oriented and delicious services.

