Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Predixa Technologies, announced the release of the world’s first Nationalisation Index for firms operating in the GCC nations as part of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) service which will benefit both government bodies as well as commercial organisations in the way nationalisation requirements are measured and reported.
The problem is about firms getting the best from investing in nationals who are made to feel included within the culture of their organisation, their training and development and their health and well-being within the firm. Solving this problem would clearly benefit organisations as well as nationals, but measuring the effectiveness of initiatives is another issue.
Paula Newby, CEO of Predixa said, “It makes sense for governments to ensure that indigenous talent does not become just another ‘quota statistic’, where value for the nationals as well as the organisation is not effectively realised. For GCC firms, Nationalisation should be an integral part of their DEI strategy and our approach is to help firms really understand how effective their Nationalisation policy is working and benefiting both the organisation and the individual. In the UAE, for example, this data can be reported by organisations on a more consistent and ongoing basis to the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MOHRE), offering transparency across a number of important Nationalisation metrics”.
Predixa has developed a DEI service, with their diagnostic application, Predixa Dynamix that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable rapid analysis of an organisation’s DEI status to predict the probability of issues in specific areas that include Nationalisation and the related effectiveness and impact of supporting policies.
Newby added, “Implementation of a Nationalisation policy within a DEI strategy is key. This should not be a stand-alone initiative, without context from the rest of the organisation failing to take account of culture, inclusiveness etc. This is the reason why we have integrated Nationalisation as part of the fabric of DEI analysis and measurement and therefore an accurate understanding of what is really happening”.
Predixa’s DEI application, including Nationalisation is available for immediate general release.
About Predixa Technologies
Based in Dubai, UAE, Predixa is a leading-edge Business Transformation and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Advisory and technology company. With a team of highly experienced professionals, combined with sophisticated AI-driven business diagnostic applications, the company focuses on delivering organisational transparency to drive real results for the benefit of an organisation’s workforce as well as alignment to business KPIs.
