Dubai – The Portugal Pavilion, in partnership with AORP (Portuguese Jewellery and Watchmaking Association), launched Portuguese Jewellery Week at Expo 2020 Dubai. Under the name ‘Crossings’, the exhibition is inspired by the “Sea”, featuring an eclectic collection of jewellery demonstrating the rich culture and tradition of Portugal.

This event coincides with the launch of ‘Travessia’, a new global campaign by the AORP. It was launched in partnership with the AICEP (Portugal Global – Trade & Investment Agency) at the Portugal Pavilion to introduce the Middle East and Asia to Portuguese Jewellery.

Commneting on this, Nuno Marinho, President of AORP, said, “We are so proud to unveil the exhibition of the exclusive jewellery collection at the Portugal pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai. It was created especially for Portuguese Jewellery Week.”

“The collection includes five speciality pieces that were created by five Portuguese manufacturers collaborating with five different popular Portuguese personalities in the areas of art, culture and sports,” he added.

Nuno Marinho further said, “The Portuguese Jewellery Week aims to push the Portuguese jewellery industry towards international affirmation. Our goal is to cross the bridge that separates its essence and tradition from the need to adapt and innovate to the new dynamics of the global markets.”

According to him, the Travessia is a way for AORP to make use of Dubai and the Middle East as a gateway to the Asian market, bringing the best of this national sector to the world. In five years, we expect to achieve an export growth rate of 10% in this geographic area, and we aim for this Travessia (Crossing) to be a way of bringing those expectations closer.

Fátima Santos, Secretary-General of AORP, explained, “Travessia (Crossings) aims for an accelerated transition of the jewellery sector to the digital environment, without dissolving the human factor. The campaign connects the industry with technology and nature through water, as a guiding thread of the narrative.”

“We translate the steps of creating a jewel through video mapping. The whole campaign parallels the history of Portugal, filled with courage and ambition to explore new paths filled with opportunities,” she added.

The goal of the thematic week at the Portugal Pavilion is to support Portuguese companies in transitioning to the digital environment and Industry 4.0. without losing their traditional qualities.

The Portuguese Jewellery Week at the Portugal Pavilion in Expo 2020 will conclude on February 25th, 2022.

