Ayman Bin Khalifa, Porto Group CEO: “The strong and diverse experience of “Arab Developers Holding” made us a promising destination for Arab investors to cultivate successful business rewards.”



Gamal Fathallah said that in the general assembly conducted on Sunday 9th of Jan 2022, the real estate market leader has approved the new name “Arab Developers Holding”, to reflect the structure of the shareholders, the change came in the context of the presence of several Arab investors in the company’s shareholders structure, in addition to the company's ambitious vision.



He added that the change of the company's brand acts in accordance with the new board's vision and its desire for significant and formal changes that contribute to enhance the company's reputation in the market and benefit from its history, as well as its latest plan to finalize its current projects in short time and launch new successful investment opportunities for stakeholders.



We remain committed to maximize the value for our stakeholders by managing the risks and seizing opportunities with an expert eye on the latest updates in the real estate industry.



Gamal stressed that the company’s current board assumed its duties since one year and half ago during the COVID-19 pandemic and succeeded despite the crisis in developing a plan that reflects the board’s accumulated experiences, the plan concentrates on accelerating progress in current projects in short time to fulfill the company's contractual obligations to the clients.



Ayman said that the new brand focuses on the integration of the stakeholders with the future visions and opportunities to create group that can provide the utmost attention to the needs of our stakeholders.



He affirmed that the new vision encapsulates a forward-thinking approach to create a great momentum that will drive long-term value to our shareholders and a great impact on our customers and stakeholders.



Ayman continued to explain more on the plan of the board and the new investors which is based on the strong experience in the Egyptian real estate market is to seize the opportunities that are offered by the state in the new cities.



He also pointed that the strong experience of “Arab Developers Group” in the real estate market was the driving force for several Arab investors to contribute to the group’s promising high return of investment.



He added that during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the announced growth indicators about the Egyptian economy, and the success of the political leadership in managing the crisis, maintaining the movement of the economy, and working in all economic sectors contributed to achieving growth rates that grabbed the attention of the world to invest in Egypt, and also attracted the investors’ attention in all economic sectors for the importance of the presence in the Egyptian market.

