Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In an effort to promote the historic relationship between man and gold, the Porto & North of Portugal Tourism Board is proud to announce its upcoming cultural heritage event whereby two experienced artisans will exhibit their craftsmanship from the 7th to the 12th of December 2021 at the EXPO 2020 Portugal Pavilion.

With a mission to bring the finest Gondomar Goldsmiths to exhibit at the UAE Expo 2020, the Porto and Northern Portugal Board of Tourism, joined by the Gondomar City Council, and AICEP (Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency) invite Expo goers to enrich and immerse themselves in the historic craftsmanship of the jewelry-making that would traditionally be seen in Gondomar. Another attraction will be the exhibition of a filigree bodice designed by the stylist Micaela Oliveira in partnership with a representative of the new generation of filigree artists, the young Arlindo Moura.

The city has been an important production center for Goldsmithery since the 18th century, with an ever-increasing demand due to an extraordinary and specialised workforce dedicated to the production of items of jewelry and filigree in particular. To safeguard traditional crafts and unique expertise, enhanced over generations by dedicated men and women excelling in the artistic design of sophisticated filigree pieces, the city council has decided to bring the craftsmanship to the EXPO 2020 to create international awareness of this tradition.

Marco Martins, Mayor of Gondomar, comments, “It is a pride for Gondomar to take Filigree to Dubai”. Sandra Almeida, Town Councilor for Tourism, added, “We fight a lot to preserve our intangible heritage. Expo 2020 Dubai is a world showcase, with millions of visitors who will discover Portugal, the North of Portugal, Gondomar, handcraft Filigree, and our Filigree Route”.

Francisca Guedes de Oliveira, Portugal’s Deputy Commissioner for Expo 2020 Dubai and AICEP Administrator, comments, “Expo 2020 Dubai is the perfect opportunity to show the world the authenticity and sophistication of Portuguese products that Filigree art represents so well” .

Located in the sustainability district, the Portugal Pavilion has received a favorable response for its genuine ability to bring rich history, culture and tradition through their various exhibits. Their first event involved rich gastronomy prepared by Michelin-star chef, Vítor Matos, and served in the notable black pottery from Bisalhães, while the second event showcased a traditional dance performance by Pauliteiros de Miranda.

Their final event is a unique opportunity for Expo-goers to envision the history of the craftsmanship and heritage displaying several items in two large showcases in the Pavilion. Luís Pedro Martins, president of the Porto and North of Portugal Tourism Board, comments, “We are proud to bring Portugal’s finest jewelers to the Middle East and look forward to welcoming the craftsmanship to the Portugal Pavilion.”

Pavilion visitors will have an opportunity to witness the jewelry-making process first-hand 10:00 am to 10:00 pm daily.

