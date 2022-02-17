Visitors can enjoy an interactive painting experience in the hotel lobby on February 21 at 10am with resultant artwork available for purchase

Dubai, UAE: Project Art, the interactive initiative designed to provide Dubai’s best artists a free space to exhibit their work, will return this month for its first show of 2022 – and as well as empowering Dubai’s creative community, it hopes to empower the emirate’s female artists with a special focus on International Women’s Day.

Hosted at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, the popular three-week Project Art residency will start on February 17 and finish on March 11, three days after International Women’s Day on March 8, with Dubai-based French artist Leiana (@art_by_leiana) showcasing a selection of female-inspired artwork from her Les Françaises collection.

“I live by colours, movement, and texture and always seek the wow effect in my pieces,” said Leiana, who moved to Dubai six years ago and started painting as a hobby. “The opportunity to have my work exhibited at Zabeel House is a dream come true and even more so as part of International Women’s Day celebrations. Painting for me is an escape from the stresses of modern life; a simple way to relax. I look forward to sharing that process with visitors.”

Leiana will lead a live painting experience on February 21 at 10am in the hotel’s lobby, where spectators will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the artist, observe her technique, ask questions, and learn a little more about her journey from France to the funkiest neighbourhood hangout in Dubai. The artist’s completed work will be available for purchase, as will all her other pieces.

“Project Art is all about empowerment, so the opportunity to show our support to the burgeoning art community while also celebrating International Women’s Day feels like the perfect moment to bring back what proved a very popular initiative when we launched last year,” said Marcus Sutton, General Manager at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. “Leiana’s work is incredibly inspiring and with Les Françaises focusing on strong, independent women, I’m sure her residency will motivate many others to pursue their passion.”

Local artists keen to be involved in future Project Art initiatives can register their interest by contacting Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens on 04 519 1111.

