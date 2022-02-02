PHOTO
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, Dubai: – Poly (NYSE: POLY), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, is partnering with the reigning FIA Formula One World Championship winning team Red Bull Racing, in a multi-year partnership as the team gears up for the 2022 season.
As the official headsets and video conferencing hardware partner for Red Bull Racing, Poly’s pro-grade gear will support the team by providing clear and constant communication enabling the team to connect for success.
“We are thrilled to partner with Red Bull Racing as they build-upon their success from last season. This partnership unites two global organisations focused on performance and innovation,” said Poly President and CEO, Dave Shull. “As the 2022 season kicks off, Red Bull Racing will rely on Poly’s premium audio and video technology to ensure every word and gesture is captured with precision and clarity, delivering a reliable collaboration experience in support of their business, from any location in the world.”
Red Bull Racing will work with Poly Studio X30 and X50 video bars as well as Voyager 4320 headsets and CCX 500 phones, with plans to deploy more throughout the partnership for business support and design, in meeting rooms and the new Red Bull Powertrains facility.
“A World Championship winning Formula One Team is made up of hundreds of people working in unison, though they are often separated by thousands of miles,” said Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO, Christian Horner. “As such, it’s vitally important that we have clear lines of communication in every area of the business, bringing our entire team together, no matter where they are in the world. Poly’s category-defining suite of audio, voice, and video solutions will help us to find the competitive edge we need to win.”
As part of the partnership, Poly’s logo will appear on the Red Bull Racing team’s iconic Formula 1 trackside headsets. For more information, please visit: poly.com/redbullracing
About Poly
Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio-conferencing services. Poly MeetingAI delivers a broadcast quality video conferencing experience with Poly DirectorAI technology which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time automatic transitions, framing and tracking, while NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies block-out unwanted background noise. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com
All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
