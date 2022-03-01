Interested customers can register to stay updated at https://www.polestar.com/en-ae/

Al-Futtaim Group is appointed as official representative of Polestar cars in the United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, UAE: Polestar, the Swedish premium electric performance brand, confirms its arrival in the United Arab Emirates with the Polestar 2. Polestar has appointed the Al-Futtaim Group, the leading automotive distributor and retailer in the United Arab Emirates, as its representative in the region.

Nils Mösko, Head of Strategy and Business Development at Polestar, comments: “We are excited to bring Polestar to the United Arab Emirates. As a premium electric challenger brand, we found a natural partner in Al-Futtaim Group, and we are pleased to join their portfolio of automotive brands.”

Mohamed Kassem, General Manager for Polestar in the UAE says, “I can say with confidence that Polestar, as a performance and sustainability driven EV brand, is a true disruptor. With an optional vegan interior that particularly addresses plasticisers, Polestar also makes strong sustainability statements with Polestar 2, releasing its first Life Cycle Assessment report in 2020, with full methodology and transparency, and with a call to the industry at large for a uniformly open and transparent way of disclosing the carbon footprint of electric vehicles from all manufacturers. As the innovation leader in the automotive industry, Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises is honoured to be the official representative of Polestar in the UAE and proud to steer the industry towards enabling the UAE’s Environment Vision 2030. Al-Futtaim’s customer-centric approach will continue to enrich our customers’ lives as we introduce the UAE’s residents to the Polestar experience and the market-leading premium electric Polestar 2.”

Polestar retail

Polestar cars are purchased online through a simplified, 100% digital process, which is complemented by physical retail locations known around the world as Polestar Spaces and Polestar Destinations. These bespoke retail environments allow consumers to interact physically with the brand, meeting with Polestar Specialists to explore the car in more detail, including test drives. The first Polestar Destination in the UAE is planned to open to the public in Dubai later in 2022.

Polestar 2

Polestar 2 brings avant-garde design and a unique ownership experience to the premium compact electric segment, providing an all-vegan interior as standard, sustainable execution of materials, leading technology and useable performance.

Launched internationally in 2020, Polestar 2 has won high favour with customers, fans and the world’s press during its first year on sale. Awards and accolades include Car of the Year titles in Norway and Switzerland, BBC Top Gear magazine’s Best All-Round EV, Red Dot’s Best of the Best for Product Design, and the coveted Golden Steering Wheel in Germany.

“Polestar 2 is a very attractive, powerful car with an avant-garde, modern design that really stands out and our customers are very passionate about it,” says Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath. “It is that perfect combination of key attributes when it comes to the pleasure of driving, the joy and the fun of it – the emotional aspect.”

Polestar 2 was the first car in the world to feature Google built-in. The Android Automotive OS infotainment system provides a solid and adaptable digital environment for apps and vehicle functions to coexist and brings embedded Google services to a car for the first time – including the Google Assistant, Google Maps with support for electric vehicles and the Google Play Store. Natural voice control and an 11-inch touch screen display bring the new interface to life.

In the UAE, the Polestar 2 model range will include three versions, each offering a mix of performance and range. The range-topping Long range Dual motor variant has two electric motors and the 78 kWh battery, with a total output of 408 hp and 660 Nm, and up to 482 km* electric range. The Long-range Single motor version with a battery capacity of 78 kWh, a 231 hp/ 330 Nm powertrain and up to 542 km* electric range will be available in the UAE later in 2022. The Standard range Single motor version will feature the same 231 hp / 330 Nm electric motor, up to 444 km* electric range and a 69-kWh battery pack.

More information about detailed specifications is available at https://www.polestar.com/en-ae/.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognised automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 35,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

