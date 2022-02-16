Dubai, United Arab Emirates: PID Owners Association Management LLC (PIDOAM), a subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC has awarded Farnek – a UAE based smart and green facilities management (FM) company, a two-year Total Facilities Management (TFM) contract.

Under the agreement, Farnek will deploy more than 100 employees, responsible for maintaining the Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP), cleaning and security services for the Green Community, DIP common areas

“PIDOAM is focused on channeling resources towards ensuring well managed communities and various initiatives are being planned to be implemented in the pursuit of achieving this. Farnek’s innovative solutions coupled with its technological capabilities will enhance and improve the overall ambience for the residents while maintaining the green quotient, reiterating the community as a sustainable development, promoting a healthy lifestyle”, said Saood Al Mutaiwee, General Manager, PIDOAM.

Markus Oberlin, CEO, Farnek commented, “The Green Community is the first residential development to benefit from Farnek’s innovative inhouse FM technology HITEK, using CAFM for smart FM services. The state-of-the-art connected, automated and intelligent solution complements a leaner and more sustainable operational process that increases productivity and reduces energy consumption.”

The residents of Green Community, DIP will also be able to access Hitches & Glitches Home Services App - a one stop solution for any cleaning or maintenance work that may need to be carried out at their own properties, including access to a 24/7 Customer Care Centre.

For more information, log on to www.farnek.com

-Ends-

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.

For media information, please contact:

STEVEN JONES

Managing Director

E-mail: steven.jones@shamalcomms.com

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

PO Box 502701 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022