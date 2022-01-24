Philips’ comprehensive end-to-end AI-enabled solutions make healthcare more precise, more predictive, more personalized, and more accessible, while improving patient and staff experience.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, is showcasing its portfolio of AI-enabled, scalable and smart connected solutions that are helping to build a more robust, agile and sustainable healthcare system at Arab Health 2022, (24– 27 January 2022), Dubai.

The company’s new and enhanced AI-enabled solutions feature an integrated approach across the imaging and connected care enterprise focused on critical areas to help meet the challenges facing clinicians today.

Over the last two years – accelerated by the pandemic - countries across the Middle East and beyond have made investments in the infrastructure needed to enable easier and faster adoption and deployment of digital technologies. This, combined with the positive first-hand experience of a majority of healthcare practitioners in using telehealth and remote-collaboration during the peak of COVID-19, as well as the emerging benefits of AI, and the shift towards predictive analytics and precision medicine, has established a solid foundation for continued digital transformation in the healthcare industry in the near term.

“Philips has long been at the forefront of developing and deploying solutions that enable more precise, more predictive, more personalized and more accessible healthcare, while improving patient and staff experience,” said Vincenzo Ventricelli, CEO, Philips Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META). “With the healthcare systems across the Middle East primed to undergo a digital transformation, we are excited to showcase our newest patient-centric, AI-enabled systems and solutions designed to meet the needs of tomorrow at Arab Health this year,” adds Ventricelli.

Philips’ solutions unveiled at Arab Health, highlight how to achieve winning workflows in radiology, enable a clear care pathway with predictable outcomes in oncology, make informed decisions in critical care and have confidence in cardiac diagnoses and procedures, through leading technology introductions including:

Philips MR 5300

Philips is launching its new MR 5300* for customers in the META region at Arab Health. This innovative 1.5T MRI system simplifies and automates complex clinical and operational tasks with “helium-free for life” MR operations via the exclusive BlueSeal magnet, driving consistent quality and sustainability for outpatient imaging centers and MR departments. The MR 5300 uses AI-driven VitalEye touchless patient sensing and advanced algorithms to detect breathing – allowing a routine MR exam set-up to occur in less than a minute; improving the MR experience for patients who have difficulty in holding their breath thereby overcoming a legacy limitation of MR scans.

This breakthrough solution is designed to help boost MR productivity, speed up exams, empower clinicians to make informed clinical decisions, and control the costs of MR imaging.

Spectral CT 7500

Philips is also showcasing its newest solution for precision diagnosis with the spectral detector-based Spectral Computed Tomography (CT) 7500.* This latest intelligent system delivers high quality spectral images for every patient on every scan 100% of the time to help improve disease characterization, and reduce rescans and follow-ups, all at the same dose levels as conventional scans. The time-saving spectral workflow is fully integrated, enabling the technologist to get the patient on and off the table quickly – spectral chest scans and head scans take less than one second, and a full upper body spectral scan can be completed in less than two seconds – while still delivering high quality imaging that allows the physician to rapidly deliver a confident diagnosis and effective treatment plan for each patient.

Philips is also spotlighting how connectivity, smart systems, and the convergence of sophisticated technologies like AI and Big Data analytics can help bring the dream of patient-centric care to life, by introducing several transformative innovations at Arab Health:

AI-Enabled Early Warning Scoring

The general care ward encompasses a wide range of patients with varying conditions and needs. Sicker patients, unexpected clinical deterioration and lower nurse-to-patient ratios mean the clinical staff's job is increasingly more difficult.

Philips’ General Ward Solutions offer the next generation in smart vital sign monitoring systems with a fully automated and configurable early warning scoring (EWS) system for the hospital ward to ensure rapid response to deteriorating patients.

This includes the Phillips IntelliVue Guardian Solution, which integrates easily into existing general ward infrastructure and combines vital signs monitoring and software for early identification and notification of at-risk patients. This AI-enabled automated early warning scoring system aids in identifying subtle signs of deterioration in a general floor patient’s condition at the point of care, hours before a potential adverse event, so caregivers and Rapid Response Teams can respond earlier – in time to make a difference. The IntelliVue Guardian automated EWS helps to reduce ICU transfers and readmissions, adverse events, and length of stay.

Next Generation Telehealth Solutions

Philips’ telehealth solutions and capabilities enable customers to extend where, when, and how care is delivered - regardless of the patient’s location. Using advanced clinical data throughout a patient’s care pathway to help detect critical issues earlier virtual care can help monitor a range of patients across the care continuum while maintaining quality of care and optimizing staff allocation and productivity.

The Philips eICU as an example, enables clinicians to interact with staff at the bedside and consult on individual care – even from an offsite location. This means one centralized specialized critical care team can manage a large number of ICU locations, and exchange health information electronically, in real time. This offers a supplement – not a replacement – to the bedside team, by creating added support structures to increasingly scarce clinical resources.

Managed Services partnerships

Philips will have a full team of experts available to meet and engage with stakeholders at Arab Health 2022 to understand and provide comprehensive, vendor neutral solutions designed to guide and support in achieving optimized business outcomes. Whether this calls for a strategic partnerships, a solutions innovation, insightful analytics, expert consultancy or managed technology services - Philips aims to use the Arab Health platform to help healthcare providers in the region make confident investment decisions.

“Strategic initiatives and partnerships will continue to be central to making the world healthier and more sustainable, which is our ultimate ambition,” said Ventricelli. “Arab Health provides a valuable platform to continue driving the changes we need and to co-create the future of patient-centric care.”

Arab Health 2022 is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center from 24 – 27 January 2022. You can visit the Philips booth at Sheikh Saeed Hall 2, Stand No. S2.D10.

For more information, visit the Philips Arab Health webpage and follow @PhilipsME on Twitter for live #ArabHealth2022 updates.

*Pending regulatory approval - CE mark/US FDA approval as well as country clearance

