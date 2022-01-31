PHOTO
Riyadh, KSA - Philips, a global leader in healthcare technology, has partnered with GAD International Co (GAD) to transform healthcare services by delivering state of the art technologies and innovation to hospitals operated by AMI Healthcare Inc (AMI).
This partnership will provide elite cardiology services by deploying an advanced Cathlab that delivers outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7, paired with consistently high-quality and fast results made possible by the adaptive intelligence of Incisive CT.
This industry leading image-guided therapy solution will support hospitals in Al Khobar and Al Baha to deliver outstanding patient care by keeping the technologist close to the patient and increase their operational efficiency by seamlessly controlling all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
In addition, Philips will facilitate the new healthcare transformation projects in other hospitals operated by AMI.
Professor Ghannam Al-Dossari, Chief Executive Officer, GAD International and the President of AMI Healthcare, said: “With a shared commitment to transform healthcare and provide seamless access to state-of-art hospitals and specialized cardiac centres, we at GAD International are thrilled to have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Philips.”
Mohamed Sindi, CEO, Philips HealthCare Saudi Arabia said: “We are happy to partner with GAD international to provide elite Cardiology services starting with the Eastern region and to facilitate the new healthcare transformation projects in other hospitals operated by AMI Healthcare. These two projects will be the first cooperation with GAD International and will be the door opener for more successful projects in KSA and GCC in 2022, which will contribute to improve the cardiology services and the diagnostic imaging centers in KSA based on VISION 2030.”
© Press Release 2022
