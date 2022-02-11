Key decision makers and investors from PH, UAE converge in a country business briefing to explore new avenues of collaboration

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Philippines begins its National Day celebration at the Expo 2020 Dubai this February 11 with a symbolic flag-raising ceremony, exciting cultural parades with vibrant colours witnessed by thousands of UAE residents in attendance, as well as a high-level trade and business meeting together with some of the key decision makers in the region.

Philippines National Day Flag Raising Ceremony

Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkóta’ raised at its majestic façade the unifying symbol of the country – the Philippine flag clad in its emblematic colours of blue, red, white and yellow representing the Filipinos’ treasured values of peacekeeping, patriotism, purity, and camaraderie, respectively.

The flag-raising ceremony at the ‘Bangkóta’ was personally witnessed by Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (PDTI) Assistant Secretary for the Trade Promotions Group and PH Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner General Rosvi C. Gaetos, and Philippine Consul General to Dubai Honorable Renato Duenas Jr., along with global visitors who explored and learned more about the historic symbolism of the Philippine flag amongst its people.

Philippines National Day Parade

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Avenue of Nations transformed into a multicultural Filipino festival that highlights some of the most notable festivals across its 7,107 islands during the official Philippines National Day Parade.

Akin to the lively streets of the Philippines' festival, spectators from all around the world personally witnessed the fun and excitement of these eye-catching Filipino festivals from upbeat dances and performances by some of the most talented Filipinos based across the entire UAE.

Rosvi C. Gaetos, Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (PDTI) Assistant Secretary and Philippines @ Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner General highlighted that both opening events enthralled Expo 2020 visitors who got to see a glimpse of the country’s festivities.

“The Filipino brand of happiness as seen through our hospitable smiles shared the spirit of positivity amongst visitors at the streets of Expo 2020 Dubai. The Philippines is proud and more than glad to share millions of reasons why the world visits our country to have a good time,” said Gaetos.

Country Business Briefing

On the sidelines of the Philippines National Day celebration, the country also gathered some of the main players and decision makers from the Philippines and the UAE’s business landscape to present opportunities that could spring forth from collaborative efforts between public and private entities from both countries.

The Country Business Briefing gave investors and entrepreneurs an in-depth look at the unlimited possibilities that they can unlock in the Philippines especially for those who plan to open their business and/or expand their reach in the South East Asian region.

H.E. Ramon M. Lopez, Secretary of Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Philippines Pavilion Commissioner General underscored the importance of these high-level meetings as a spark amongst potential investors to ignite their interest to see the Philippines as a hub where they can grow their business. He added that this also opens the eyes of Filipino investors to avenues of collaboration that they can engage together with their newfound partners in the UAE.

“These business engagements open a mutually beneficial opportunity for investors from both the Philippines and the UAE to converge and open endless possibilities of cooperation and form new strategic partnerships that will take their investments and respective businesses to the next level. Both countries have been making it easier to set up a business, and these upcoming years will help in the smooth transition of further business expansions across the Middle East and South-East Asian regions,” said Lopez.

About The Bangkóta - Philippines Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai

Bangkóta is the name and inspiration for the pavilion of the Philippines at the World Expo 2020, which will be held from October 1, 2021— March 31, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The pavilion, organically shaped like the Bangkóta—the ancient term for “coral reef” in the language Tagalog—updates knowledge about the Philippines, an archipelagic nation that nourished a collective, sea-oriented culture for millennia.

By calling attention to the coral reef-like qualities of Filipinos—such as an inclination for hyper-connectivity—the pavilion offers clues into a people who can build vibrant communities anywhere and everywhere in the world.

Remaining interconnected with each other as Filipinos, even through massive diaspora, the Philippines’ global stage is held together digitally. In the past 4000 years, as their Austronesian ancestors spread throughout island Southeast Asia and then embarked across the Pacific, they were and still are connected by the oceans of the world.

The Philippines pavilion evokes this hardy, travelling people in the sustainability District of the Expo, poetically emphasizing cultural sustainability through the millennia. In a plot size of 3163.25 sqm, the pavilion presents contemporary expressions in architecture, art, and design that links the deep past with the future of connectivity for the Filipino.

It is conceptualised and actualised by Architect Royal Pineda of Budji+Royal Architecture+Design and independent curator Marian Pastor Roces, collaborating with unusual synchrony with Assistant Secretary Rosario Virginia Gaetos of the Department of Trade and Industry, who also serves as Alternate Commissioner General of the Philippine Organizing Committee (POC).

Bangkóta aligns with the theme of this forthcoming Expo 2020 – “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” – with a riveting image of the Philippines and its people as truly global.

