Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Petromin Express, a world-class vehicle solutions provider with over 650 stations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, proudly announced that it has been awarded Overall Winner Title along with Gold winner in two categories: Customer Delight and CX in Times of Crisis at the Gulf Customer Experience Awards, for strategically incorporating CX into organizational culture, and always striving to elevate customer experience.

GCXA is a flagship event by Awards International that recognizes top-performing companies that have transcended in maintaining strong customer experience practices in every sector around the globe. The organization hosts 12 prestigious award programs around the world to celebrate the very best business initiatives the world has to offer.

The ceremony took place at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai, UAE. At the event, Petromin showcased their in-depth case on how they have taken key initiatives by putting customers at the core of their operations, positioning themselves at the forefront of consumer behavior shifts by rapidly adapting and innovating customer journeys that better suit today’s digital savvy customers.

Kalyana Sivagnanam, CEO at Petromin Corporation said, “We are humbled to be awarded for our continued contributions to the customer experience and efforts to address tomorrow’s challenges today. With so many companies in a race to compete on customer experience, it takes a lot to pull ahead of the pack. Petromin understands the importance of customer-centric approach and how critical it is to understand modern consumer’s journey. Our vision is to build customer loyalty with meaningful experiences and turn our customers into advocates with a humanized brand.”

Petromin offers fast and reliable vehicle maintenance services which have benefited a large proportion of drivers in Saudi Arabia. It is backed by an extensive network of service center’s that provide unparalleled coverage across the Kingdom. Over the years, Petromin has built its legacy and excellence in the automotive industry by transforming vision into reality and seeking out new ways to better engage vehicle owners by ensuring high-quality products and services.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by GCXA for this prestigious title in recognition of always keeping customer experience at the foundation of Petromin Express value proposition, said Tariq Javed, Vice President at Petromin Express, “We want to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to our wonderful customers, whose trust and loyalty have enabled us to grow and provide the best service possible. Their feedback is critical for our expansion, and we hope to continue receiving more in the future. This award is a testament to Petromin’s capabilities and passion for helping customers and providing them with an exceptional experience at every step of their journey.”

ABOUT PETROMIN:

Petromin Corporation (Petromin) is a leading automotive products & service company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia operating four lines of business: car dealerships, car servicing (Petromin Express), fuel retailing & lubricants. With more than 6,000 employees, Petromin operates globally across major markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

For more information visit www.petromin.com

