DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- The global clean and healthy eating movement is seeing renewed interest in Peruvian food products for the quality of their produce and superior nutritional value. It is no surprise then that the Peruvian commercial pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai will promote the mighty superfoods within it’s Trade Mission of 2022.

"Super Foods Peru" is a very well-known brand in the main gourmet markets around the world. A superfood is a food product packed with plenty of healthy nutrients. Peru is home to many products that fall under this category. Superfoods at their simplest may be defined as nutritionally dense foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants and are considered to be good for health and well-being. A regular consumption of these products of superior quality has many benefits, including aiding in increasing energy and vitality, regulating cholesterol and blood pressure and helping to fight and prevent diseases.

Thousands of years ago, the fusion of the soil and Andean wisdom created a special harvest in Peru. Its products born of biodiversity and exceptional ancient innovation, are part of what is today known as the superfood family: natural, healthy and nutritious.

Due to its microclimates and diverse topography, Peru is home to thousands of foods found nowhere else on the planet, many of which are staggering in their content of potent nutrients. These superfoods are known for healing properties in their native Andes and Amazonian regions, and there are numerous superfoods hailing from Peru that have aided in substance and nourishment.

Peru is home of grains such as quinoa, amaranth, canihua; nuts like sacha inchi and Amazonian nuts; and, fruits like camu camu, avocados, grapes and lucuma, all included on the category of Super Foods Peru.

Quinoa is an Andean plant which originated in the area surrounding Lake Titicaca in Peru, which is a gluten-free grain and a source of a high level of protein and essential amino acids. Peru is home of 3000 varieties of it.

The qualities of the Peruvian Super Foods are intimately linked to the country's privileged ecological diversity and its millenary history. This is the base of our award-winning gastronomy with native, European, Asian and African influences, a true melting pot of cultures resulting in exquisite and unforgettable flavours and aromas.

Learn more about Super Foods Peru here: https://youtu.be/yygqx7mW32M

*Source: AETOSWire

