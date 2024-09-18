Dubai, UAE – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has named Frank Poncheri as the new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), reporting to CEO Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi. He will lead HR strategy, development and execution, further reinforcing Vertiv’s strategic priorities and behaviors.

Poncheri has more than 15 years of experience in HR and corporate strategy, with emphasis on global employee development, talent management, and high-performance culture. He previously held roles as vice president of HR and corporate integration, divisional HR director, and various other roles during his 10-year tenure with Owens Corning in the United States and Finland. He began his career in HR at GE Aerospace, after completing their intensive HR Leadership Program.

“As Vertiv continues to drive innovation and industry leadership, our continued success is heavily influenced by the quality of our teams. To provide our customers with the highest experience and deliver on our promise to our investors, cultivating employees that will thrive in our high-performance culture is critical” said Albertazzi. “I am confident that Frank will help us foster a world-class organization.”

“This is an exciting time to be in the critical digital infrastructure space, and an opportune time to secure the right talent,” said Poncheri. “I look forward to furthering Vertiv’s position in this industry, by leading HR strategy and equipping employees with the tools and environment that will enable individual and company growth.”

Poncheri earned two degrees from The Ohio State University, Max M. Fisher College of Business – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and Master of Labor Relations & Human Resources.

