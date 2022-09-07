DUBAI, UAE: Veeam® Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, today announced the appointment of Mohamad Rizk as Regional Director for the Middle East and CIS region. In this new role, which plays to his strengths as a leader with a strong business acumen, Rizk will support Veeam’s continued investment and strong presence in the region and will look to grow the company’s market share and revenues through the planning and execution of sales and channel strategies.

Rizk, with a strong technical sales background and 14 years of experience in the industry has had an illustrious career helping regional enterprises with their digital transformation journeys through the rollout of technologies, primarily relating to virtualization, storage, and data management and protection. He joined Veeam as a Presales Consultant in 2013 based in Saudi Arabia and moved up to his last role of Senior Director, Technical Sales – Middle East, Russia & CIS where he was instrumental in the planning and execution of several large scale projects that helped drive Veeam’s reputation as an industry leader in the Modern Data Protection domain.

Commenting on the appointment, Vasily Vaganov, Regional Vice President, North Eastern EMEA and Middle East at Veeam says, “Mohamad is an experienced manager and one of the corner stones of Veeam’s success in the Middle East, which we see as a strategic market. There are many large projects in the region that have been fulfilled under his management. We’ve seen steady double digit growth for many consecutive years in line with rising adoption of our technologies as Middle East companies aim to manage, protect and derive maximum value from their most prized asset – data. I have no doubts Mohamad’s holistic business acumen and special expertise in Enterprise IT will help drive further growth and strengthen our leadership position addressing Modern Data Protection needs for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes workloads.”

“During the last couple of years, digital transformation initiatives have accelerated in response to the need to support a hybrid workplace. Cloud, virtualization, Kubernetes and SaaS have seen rapidly growing adoption by enterprises who seek to bring flexibility, scalability, simplicity and cost benefits into their IT infrastructures by moving away from legacy data centre architectures. Against this backdrop, I am delighted to be taking on this new role and continuing my journey with Veeam at an exciting time when the company is leading innovation in the area of Modern Data Protection across all environments. Our company’s value proposition is simple - by guaranteeing the availability and security of data, businesses have greater control and can make better business decisions to fulfil Digital Transformation initiatives. I look forward to leading Veeam’s next phase of growth in the region,” says Mohamad Rizk.

Rizk is based in Dubai since 2017 and holds a Masters degree in Computer Science from Lebanese American University (LAU) where he also worked as teaching and research assistant and co-authored multiple scientific publications in reputable journals. Prior to Veeam, Rizk was Solution Architect at Nesma Advanced Technology, leading the digital transformation projects for the largest organizations in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, during his professional career, he has covered and worked with multiple regions that includes the US, Africa, Middle East, Russia and CIS.