DUBAI, UAE: Veeam® Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, today announced that it has appointed John Jester as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Jester will lead Veeam’s go-to-market growth strategy and help build upon Veeam’s position as the #1 provider of Modern Data Protection solutions spanning Cloud, Virtual, Physical, Hybrid, SaaS and Kubernetes.

Jester joins Veeam from a successful tenure at Google Cloud where he helped build the go-to-market organization through his leadership of the Customer Experience organization; in this role, he drove cloud adoption and business value for customers, supporting Google Cloud's growth to over $23B ARR. Prior to Google, Jester spent 20 years at Microsoft leading sales organizations and reimagining the GTM across the customer lifecycle. Specific roles included Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Customer Success, where he established a new organization to drive adoption of Microsoft's cloud services, Vice President Worldwide Specialist Sales, where he led enterprise sales strategy across the full suite of enterprise cloud services, General Manager UK Enterprise and Partner Group, and General Manager of Global Accounts with responsibility for sales to Microsoft’s top 100 enterprise customers. Throughout his career, Jester has worked closely with partners and sees them as integral to crafting solutions for customers.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to join Veeam,” said John Jester, CRO at Veeam. “Businesses are supporting a rapidly changing and increasingly complex IT environment involving the adoption of cloud, as a Service and containers. On top of that, the frequency and scale of cyberthreats, particularly ransomware, continues to explode. All of this increases the likelihood of severe business interruption. Veeam has demonstrated an industry-leading vision and strategy for Modern Data Protection that delivers the resiliency customers need to move forward with Digital Transformation. I am looking forward to working with the team to help deliver on this vision.”

“Veeam’s growth has been impressive, but we are scratching the surface of our potential,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “While we have reported double-digit ARR growth and are already the leading provider in our space, we have scope to further accelerate share, expand our partnerships, and extend our presence in and value for every organization as more enterprises accelerate their adoption of hybrid cloud. With John’s vast experience working with partners and across all customer segments, and with a proven track record especially in both hybrid cloud and enterprise, I am excited about what we can achieve. With John on board, and working in conjunction with Veeam’s stellar leadership team and customer-obsessed employees, I am confident we can take Veeam to new levels of leadership, market share and customer and partner success.”

Veeam is the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection. The company provides a single platform for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments. Veeam customers are confident their apps and data are protected and always available with the most simple, flexible, reliable and powerful platform in the industry. Veeam protects over 400,000 customers worldwide, including 81% of the Fortune 500 and 70% of the Global 2,000. Veeam’s global ecosystem includes 35,000+ technology partners, resellers and service providers, and alliance partners and has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and Twitter @veeam.