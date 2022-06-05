Renowned 3D artist will bring his sense of a ‘modern, clean aesthetic’ to the Dubai-based firm’s 2117 project, and position Bedu as a world-leading architect of next-generation digital spaces

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Bedu, the Dubai-based leader of Metaverse and Web3 technologies in the Middle East, today announced the appointment of renowned digital artist Alexis Christodoulou as creative lead on the company’s pioneering Metaverse project, “2117”.

“I work from a desire to see fantastic spaces come to life that echo a modern, clean aesthetic,” Christodoulou said. “Bedu is out in front in the Metaverse race, and I can’t wait to join the expedition to the Web frontier. Through the 2117 project, we have an opportunity to write the next chapter in humankind’s digital saga.”

As a self-taught 3D artist, Christodoulou has spent the past 12 years building a collection of works focused on imaginary architecture. Having become frustrated with the lack of modern aesthetics represented in digital spaces, he set about building his own, concentrating on modernist and utopian concepts.

Christodoulou’s explorations have drawn attention from brands around the world and his works regularly sell out on prestigious NFT platforms. In 2021, he opened a studio in Amsterdam, Netherlands, under the name Color C Design Studio, and he has been featured in prestigious design-focused publications such as Wallpaper, Ignant, Dezeen, Nowness, and Architectural Digest.

“Bedu is committed to becoming a leading architect of the Metaverse, and we are assembling a world-class team to do just that,” said Matti Zinder, Co-Founder and President of Bedu. “We were struck by the hopeful aesthetic of Alexis’ architectural forms, such as his gardens and landscapes, and we cannot wait to see his endless creativity unleashed on our 2117 project.”

