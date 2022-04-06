Lamyaa Gadelhak, Partner and co-head of the Banking & Projects Practice Group at Helmy, Hamza & Partners, Baker McKenzie's Cairo office, has once again been chosen as one of IFLR1000's Women Leaders 2022 for both the Middle East and Africa. Lamyaa was also chosen as an IFLR1000 Women Leader in 2021. Fatima Alhasan, Partner in the Bahrain office of Baker McKenzie has also been named as one of IFLR1000's Women Leaders 2022 for the Middle East.

According to IFLR1000, this is an exclusive group of lawyers with outstanding reputations within their markets who either have expertise and experience of working on complex deals, or who have risen to hold leadership roles with their firms or their practices. For some individuals, both these things are true.

IFLR 1000 noted that "Lamyaa has gained a strong reputation in the market for her work in both real estate finance and project financing matters, where she works on multibillion dollar financings. She also has worked to expand the firm’s expertise throughout Africa, serving on the Baker McKenzie Africa Initiative Steering Committee."

IFLR reported that, "Fatima has developed a strong presence in her market by leading a plethora of deals across corporate, Islamic and project financing as well as restructurings. One of her many notable recent deals includes SAR$ 4.357 billion real estate financing for a mixed-use development in Mecca."

Both Lamyaa and Fatima are members of BakerWomen, a group that aims to improve the progression of female professionals in the Baker McKenzie workplace.

"Women Leaders" is a supplement by IFLR1000, an annual guide to the world's leading financial and corporate law firms, whose rankings are based on market analysis and detailed interviews with both practitioners and clients.

In February this year, Baker McKenzie was named “International Law Firm of the Year for Women in Law” by LexisNexis Middle East at their inaugural Women in Law Awards in the GCC, which held in Dubai. Baker McKenzie was recognized for their commitment to the advancement of female talent across the GCC.

