Dubai, UAE: Top retail professionals of the Middle East were recognized for their tremendous contribution to the industry at the annual RetailME Summit 2022 held at Dubai on Tuesday.

The event saw some of biggest retailers from around the world coming together to share the innovations and trends shaping the retail industry, one of the biggest contributors to the region’s economy.

An eminent jury comprising leaders from global organizations such as Facebook, Google, TikTok, Zebra Technologies and Images Retail Magazine had selected the final award winners in the categories of Technology, IT, Ecommerce, Logistics, Marketing and communications across the Middle East.

V. Nandakumar, Director of Marketing & Communications, Lulu Group, the region’s top retail organization has been recognized as the Retail Marcom Icon of the year for his dynamic leadership in spearheading and transforming the marketing & communications of brand Lulu over the last 22 years across different countries globally. Last year Nandakumar was ranked among the Top5 Marketing professionals in the Middle East by the world-famous Forbes magazine.

Other winners included Ahmad AR BinDawood, CEO - Bin Dawood Holding, Kamran Abbasi, CIO - Chalhoub Group, Mark Tesseyman, CEO at Liwa Trading, Mohammed Sajjad, VP Marketing and E-commerce at AZADEA Group, McCarthy, Chief Communications Officer -BinDawood Holding and Warwick Gird, GM – Marketing at Spinneys.

Lulu Group is the leading hypermarket & shopping mall player with operations in 23 countries serving 1.6 million (16 lakh) shoppers everyday through their 235 branches across ME, Africa, India and the Far East. The leading audit group Deloitte had recently ranked Lulu as one of the Top 20 fastest growing retailers in the world.

