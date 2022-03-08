Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Telr Payment Gateway the award-winning payment gateway solutions provider, has appointed Esraa Gamal as its’ Chief Operating Officer. Gamal will collaborate with all divisions to implement Telr’s strategy and new upcoming expansion requirements.

With over 15 years of experience in the financial sector, Gamal joined Telr as an Operations Manager back in 2015, and since then; Gamal spearheaded many products for the Local and International markets that helped classify the company as an e-commerce best-in-class technology solutions provider for small and medium-sized enterprises, focusing on growing markets across the Middle East and North Africa in addition to the Indian market. Gamal has a Bachelor degree in Economics & Political Science from Cairo University, Egypt.

Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO, Telr Payment Gateway commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Esraa in her new role as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and are sure that her extensive operational experience in the eCommerce and financial sector will continue to benefit Telr as we carry out our expansion and growth journey. The appointment of Esraa as our COO aligns with our brand values of Women Empowerment and with achieving Goal No. 5 of The UN Sustainable Development Goals in United Arab Emirates, which aims towards increasing the number of women in senior and middle management positions and promote gender equality.”

Essra Gamal added: “It is an honor stepping into this new role at Telr. Helping to implement the organization’s wide goals, brand values and building connections that remove fragmentation in the commerce ecosystem by enabling all customers to go cashless in the countries we are operating in and planning to enter in the coming months.”

About Telr

Established in 2014, Telr is an award-winning, Dubai-based start-up offering payment gateway solutions for SME’s, government bodies and large corporates. Its wholly owned, unique platform enables it to handle complex or unique payment methods or integrations. TELR was awarded with the prestigious Start-up of the Year award in 2014. In 2015 it won Best Payment Product in the Middle East award, whilst in 2017 it was awarded Innovative Vendor – Fintech at the 2017 GEC Awards in Dubai. Telr continues to be listed as one of the most funded and top fintech companies in The Middle East by several esteemed publishing houses such as Forbes among others.

With a fast-growing presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India, TELR is building a wider regional presence in the MENA Region. TELR enables businesses to transact in over 120 currencies with payment platform capabilities in 30 languages & it provides customers with a range of financial & business services that include social commerce, QR Codes, BNPL, e-Commerce Platform, Business Loans, Payment links, Anti-fraud protection, Shopping Cart Integrations, & more. TELR is the first PCI DSS Level 1 certified company in MENA (payment security standards council)."

