TBWA\RAAD Dubai has appointed Paulo Areas to the role of Executive Creative Director, overseeing the creative duties of the agency across all brands and clients, effective immediately.

Paulo joins from UK-based innovative agency ForeverBeta where he held the title of Chief Creative Officer. Prior to ForeverBeta, Paulo occupied key roles in different agencies and across different continents: He was the Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy Madrid, Executive Creative Director at Cheil Iberia and Lola MullenLowe Spain, and a Creative Director at Leo Burnett in Brazil, Lisbon, and Spain for many years.

A Brazilian native, Paulo has acquired a good understanding of different cultures throughout the years and has led on global brands across different markets, such as Jeep, Chrysler, Magnum Ice cream, Unilever, Chesterfield, Iberia, Ford, Fiat, Heineken, etc.

Paulo was part of many global creative councils and has earned recognition at the most prestigious international award festivals and shows, including the Cannes Lions, Eurobest, Creative Circle UK, Epica, Clio Awards, One Show, D&AD, Effies, ADC, El Ojo, among others.

Speaking of his appointment, Paulo said: “I am honored to join TBWA\RAAD, a reputed creative and innovative company that uses relevant and engaging ideas to solve clients and society problems. I look forward to developing and working with the different creative teams in the agency, exploring Disruption® along with all the different inspiring proprietary tools at TBWA to make great brave ideas happen and create meaningful experiences for brands.”

Walid Kanaan, Chief Creative Officer at TBWA\RAAD said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome Paulo to our family of pirates. His extensive creative leadership and expertise acquired from the different roles he occupied in different agencies and parts of the world, along with his interest in business culture and his passion for innovation, technology and transformation uniquely position him to drive the agency forward into its vision for the future. I look forward to working with him.”

