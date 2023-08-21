With over a decade of experience in the marketing world, Shanadi’s enthusiasm matches perfectly with Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites’ ambition to be a global leader in the luxury all-inclusive sector

Dubai, UAE: Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, the renowned luxury ultra-all-inclusive resort nestled on the eastern crescent of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, is pleased to introduce Shanadi Liyanage, a seasoned lifestyle marketeer, as its new Marketing Manager. With a commitment to pursuing her personal passions and a remarkable track record in brand marketing, strategic thinking, and creative innovation, Shanadi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, perfectly aligning with the ethos of Rixos Hotels. Her seamless transition to this role further underscores her dedication to infuse her personal interests and passions with her profession, solidifying her position as a leading lifestyle marketeer.

As a global citizen well versed with international fashion brands, Shanadi is keen to encourage high fashion editorials within the property to cater to the luxury travel connoisseurs. The fact that she can combine her hobbies with her profession makes her job all the more enjoyable and exhilarating, making this the dream appointment for her.

Hailing from Sri Lanka and having studied Business and Social Entrepreneurship at Antioch University in California, USA, Shanadi has carved an impressive career as a brand marketeer specialising in lifestyle hospitality. Her journey includes spearheading the creation of distinctive brand identities for esteemed names in the high-end luxury lifestyle sector including with several of Accor Group's lifestyle brands under Ennismore. Prior to her current role, she has been involved in a range of exciting projects including having the honour to collaborate with international productions such as Dubai Bling on Netflix and Real Housewives of Dubai on Bravo TV, working alongside renowned celebrities like Jason Derulo, Becky Hill, and Ronan Keating.

Shanadi brings a vibrant and dynamic perspective to her work, fuelled by her passions for travel, fashion, design, and global cuisine with her marketing prowess further enhanced by her love of content creation on TikTok and Instagram. At the heart of her expertise lies lifestyle hospitality, where she excels in crafting distinct and unconventional experiences. Shanadi understands the significance of blending design, architecture, décor, fragrances, music, and culinary excellence to create a memorable and holistic guest journey.

"I am thrilled to join the esteemed team at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites," Shanadi expressed. “My vision is to transform this incredible resort into the ultimate lifestyle destination in Dubai, where couples can find a haven to relax and indulge in their time together, while ensuring their children are exceptionally cared for.”

Ali Ozbey, Regional Director of Marketing and Communications at Rixos Hotels, commented on the appointment, "We are delighted to announce Shanadi Liyanage as our new Marketing Manager at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites and we are excited to witness the energy and enthusiasm she will bring to the property. Her dynamic perspective and commitment to crafting unique experiences perfectly align with our ambition to be a global leader in the luxury all-inclusive sector. It is fantastic to have her on board as we continue to give our guests unparalleled experiences.”

Shanadi's vision further extends to positioning Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites as the ultimate lifestyle resort on the Palm Jumeirah, capturing the essence of vibrant living and family-centric experiences. She envisions a destination where stylish young couples can revel in romantic evenings while their children enjoy the safe and engaging Rixy kids club.

In her new role, Shanadi is determined to elevate the guest experience to even higher levels of excellence, and Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is delighted to have her as part of the Rixos family.

ABOUT RIXOS HOTELS

Established in 2000, Rixos is one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury hotel chains specialising in memorable all-inclusive holidays. At the heart of every Rixos Hotel & Resort is a revitalising wellness spa with an authentic Turkish Hammam, renowned for its unique selection of spa rituals. Each hotel offers a distinctive variety of restaurants and bars, an exciting entertainment schedule and a diverse range of opulently appointed rooms and suites.

Each Rixos, be it in Turkey, UAE, Qatar, Russia, Croatia, Switzerland, or Egypt serves as a genuinely inspiring location to see due to its best-in-class facilities, dining options and entertainment venues. The award-winning Rixos Hotels have received global recognition from distinguished professional bodies including the American Five Star Diamond Award, Conde Nast, World Travel Awards, Tripadvisor and Haute Grandeur.

Rixos Hotels currently operates five hotels in the United Arab Emirates: Rixos Premium Dubai in JBR Dubai, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites in Palm Jumeirah Dubai, Rixos Bab Al Bahr in Ras Al Khaimah, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi and Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry’s most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing luxury and premium brands, midscale and economy offerings, unique lifestyle concepts, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor also boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 300,000 team members worldwide. Over 65 million members benefit from the company’s comprehensive loyalty program ALL - Accor Live Limitless - a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.