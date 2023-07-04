Global: XS.com, the global fintech and financial services provider, has today announced another addition to a long list of new hires as the firm expands its global presence. Industry veteran, Shadi Salloum has joined the award winning broker as the new Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The global multi-asset broker that has regularly been in the news since the start of the year - due to the number of new team members the firm has recruited - appointed Salloum to lead its MENA region operations. His main responsibilities will include leading a growing team and ensuring the smooth running of the firm's MENA operations as he reports to Wael Hammad, the Chief Commercial Officer of XS Group.

Wael Hammad, the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at XS.com commented on the new hire:

“We are delighted to introduce Shadi Salloum as our latest addition to the team, assuming the role of Regional Director for the MENA region. Shadi brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a genuine enthusiasm for working with the complexities of the financial markets. His presence will prove invaluable as we strive to broaden our customer base in the Middle East. With his extensive industry background and profound understanding of financial markets, I have full assurance that his inclusion in our group will offer new outlooks and propel our achievements within the industry to new heights.”

Shadi Salloum, XS.com’s Regional Director (MENA) commented on his new venture:

"I am filled with anticipation as I prepare to embark on a new venture with XS.com, a dynamic and forward-thinking brokerage. As the new Regional Director for the MENA region, I am enthusiastic about contributing my knowledge and experience to propel the company's achievements in the field of online trading. Collaborating with my new team members, I aim to utilize my abilities to assist XS.com in their mission to support retail and institutional traders in making informed investment choices amidst a constantly evolving market environment. This marks the beginning of a new chapter, and I am eagerly awaiting what lies ahead."

Shadi has been working within the financial services industry for over a decade and has held roles including Country Manager, Senior Key Account Manager and Sales Manager. As the new Regional Director at XS.com Salloum will ensure the firm's retail and institutional clients, as well as the local team, have all the resources required to be as successful as possible when it comes to reaching and exceeding their individual goals and objectives.

