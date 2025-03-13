International real estate advisor Savills has strengthened its global cross border retail expertise with the appointment of Thea Rowe.

Thea joins Savills from Bruce Gillingham Pollard, where she worked for over a decade across both leasing and tenant representation teams, with some of the UK’s largest and most reputable landlords and leisure brands. In her new role, Thea will be situated in Dubai, strengthening the global retail team’s cross border advisory in the Middle East, and helping both new entrants and established names grow their presence within the market.

Speaking of luxury retail specifically, a recent report by Savills highlights that, while global luxury store openings have started to slow, the Middle East remains on an upward trajectory. The luxury goods market in the region is expected to double to €30 billion by 2030. Much of this growth is driven by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, two nations reshaping the global luxury narrative.

Toby Hall, Head of Commercial Agency at Savills Middle East, comments: “Thea will be an excellent addition to the cross-border retail team from the key hub of Dubai, continuing to deliver a fully integrated and consistent service offering. Brands across categories are not only recognising the region’s phenomenal economic growth, but also its growing appeal as an international tourist destination. Bringing her expertise within retail leasing, Thea is well positioned to drive forward our plans in the Middle East.

Thea Rowe, Associate Director at Savills, adds: “The Middle East offers a fast-paced and vibrant retail environment, which more recently, has opened up to increasingly more international operators. Working at Savills, I’m excited to bring some new entrants into the market, as well as advising some of the local operators as they continue to flourish here.”

