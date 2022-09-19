Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Saurav Puri, an experienced, strategic hotel industry professional with more than 15 years of experience within luxury and premium hotel operations across several markets in the GCC and Asia, has been appointed as the new Director of Operations at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, marking his return to the luxury property.

Saurav brings an enduring knowledge of the property and a strong bond with the hotel team and returns to the property in his new role, as Director of Operations following various Cluster and Regional level roles with the parent company i.e. Marriott International inc. Before that, Saurav was entrusted with the role of Director of Revenue Strategy at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, enabling him to gain an in-depth knowledge of operations at the property. In addition, Saurav has also worked with other Ritz-Carlton brands in various locations during his career.

Drawing from his in-depth knowledge of The Ritz-Carlton brand, alongside other luxury hotel and resort brands, Saurav will seek to implement robust operational strategies whilst transitioning into the role of Director of Operations, building upon the hotel’s continued growth and driving forward strategies and initiatives to drive operational efficiencies throughout the property.

With core skills in driving results, leadership, and relationship management, Saurav takes pride in coaching and inspiring exceptional ladies & gentlemen, and as Director of Operations, he aims to continue to attract future talent to develop careers with the legendary and very first Ritz-Carlton in the Middle East.

“We are delighted to welcome Saurav back to The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai in his new role of Director of Operations at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, following his esteemed achievements with the brand and other Marriott luxury brands during the last eight years in the Middle East region. We are confident that Saurav will continue to enrich the quality of the property and further enhance the success of the operations team,” commented Jeroen Elmendorp, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai.

“The Ritz-Carlton hotels have allowed me to thrive and enhance my skills in the commercial and operations area, and I am extremely proud and excited to join them for the next chapter of my career. I look forward to taking on greater responsibility across all operations and continue to achieve exceptional results alongside the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, embracing the innkeeper mindset and enlivening the Credo every day” said Saurav Puri, Director of Operations at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai.

Nestled on an expansive private beach just steps from the city’s most famous promenade, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai is a secluded oasis within the heart of Dubai. With breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf, Bluewaters Island and Ain Dubai, the property is set amongst nearly 400,000 square feet of tranquil gardens landscaped in Andalusian style and fronted by a private white-sand beach.

