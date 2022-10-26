ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: The Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO) has elected His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of SAUDIA Group, as Chairman of its Executive Committee.

The AACO 55th Annual General Assembly, which is currently taking place in the UAE capital, elected a new Executive Committee of the chief executives of nine AACO member airlines.

The AACO also accepted Al-Omar’s invitation to host the AACO 56th Annual General Meeting next year in Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on his appointment, Al-Omar said, “I am proud to lead the Arab Air Carriers Organization as the region heads into a period of post-pandemic growth. As a body, we have the additional challenge of working towards our commitment to net-zero emissions target by 2050.

“At SAUDIA Group, we are committed to minimizing the environmental impact of our operations, in the air, on the ground and throughout our entire supply chain. I am confident, by working together, we can achieve these ambitious goals to create a better world for future generations and promote long-term environmental sustainability in line with The Saudi Aviation Strategy.”

He thanked the Executive Committee for placing their trust in him.

