Ex-Marseilles and Morocco national team technical director, Nasser Larguet, joins the Saudi Arabian Football Federation

Larguet is set to lead a strategic transformation programme that address youth development, training national coaches and activating international partnerships to develop Saudi football

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) announced the appointment of Nasser Larguet as a technical director, who will be taking on the responsibilities previously held by Ioan Lupesco.

Larguet joins SAFF after spending the past three years at French club Olympique de Marseilles, where he contributed as a director to the development of one of the world’s most successful youth academies. Prior to that, Larguet led the Morrocan national team as a technical director from 2014-2019, achieving the first World Cup qualification in 20 years for the north African nation. During his career, he held multiple positions within renowned French youth academies, including Cannes, Rouen, Caen, Strasbourg and Le Havre.

In September 2021, SAFF announced a seven-pillar strategy that aims to position Saudi Arabia among the elite football nations by the time World Cup 2034 arrives. Nasser Larguet will be playing a central role in the execution of this strategy, as he will oversee a high-performance pathway, with a comprehensive plan for every Saudi footballer, starting from the age of six through to turning professional. This is to be obtained through optimizing the existing regional centres and developing new grade A centres across different regions in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the appointment, Yasser Almisehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation said, “The Saudi football landscape is currently witnessing a massive transformation, as our set ambition is to become genuine contenders on the global stage. The hiring of Nasser Larguet comes to build on our success so far and represents an important milestone in the path we are undergoing. His vast experience in youth development will provide us with the necessary guidance to develop our infrastructure and upgrade our processes to untap the great potential of Saudi youth.”

The Saudi National team is set to take part in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, in what will be the green falcons’ sixth World Cup participation. This comes following consistent improvement shown by the Saudi National men’s team over the past few years, moving up the FIFA ranking from 70 in 2019, to 49 this month.

“The transformation is already reaping results, as we have opened a total of 22 regional centres across the country which will support in scouting and developing Saudi talent. Our national teams are also enjoying some unprecedented success at every level, as the U23 Olympic team were present in Tokyo 2020 Olympics for the first time after 24 year, our men’s team just delivered the best Saudi world cup qualification campaign ever. We have also established our women's team, who is already starting to show a lot of promise. We are moving forward with strong foundation, but we expect Nasser’s experience and know how to help us further accelerate our progress,” added Yasser.

The new technical director will lead the efforts to construct a new uniform coaching curriculum that tailors to Saudi strengths, which will be adopted in developing and training Saudi national coaches. Those coaches will in turn play a key part in driving the success of the Saudi youth structure programme. In his new role, Nasser Larguet will also be leveraging his network to establish and activate international partnerships that can support Saudi football development.

For more information about the Saudi football transformation strategy, you can visit the SAFF website: https://www.saff.com.sa/en/index.php.

