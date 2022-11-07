Amman, Jordan – Joining the luxury city hotel in the capital of Jordan, Sandro Mazza has been appointed General Manager Kempinski Hotel Amman. The German native brings with him 16 years of experience in hospitality industry with reputable brands such as InterContinental Hotel Group, Madinat Jumeirah and Shangri-La, and held various positions in Southeast Asia and Middle East.

He started his career in hospitality business as an apprentice in Food & Beverage in 1993 in Germany, transitioned to Front Office and moved subsequently up the profession ladder by taking on international assignments in Singapore, Hongkong, Beijing, Bahrain and the Maldives. In 2014 Sandro was appointed as Resident Manager at the Shangri-La & Traders Hotel Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates followed by the position of Resident Manager at the Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa, Muscat in The Sultanate of Oman. In 2019 he was promoted to General Manager of Shangri-La Al Husn Resort & Spa, also in Oman.

Being operational savvy and having excellent product and service knowledge allows him to exceed expectations when it comes to customer satisfaction. As a dynamic, results- oriented leader, Sandro Mazza is a strong communicator with a proven track record of developing productive relationships with owners and team members likewise. Highly visible, approachable and results-oriented, he leads by example to foster a positive work environment.

Sandro holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Hotel & Catering Management, resulting from a collaboration program between Emil-Fischer School and Hotel InterContinental Berlin, Germany.