Muscat: SAMENA Telecommunications Council, a well-established non-profit organization fostering collaboration among stakeholders in the South Asia and MENA regions to address common challenges and drive innovation in the telecommunications industry, has recently announced Eng. Aladdin Baitfadhil, Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel, as the Rotating Chairman to lead the Service Innovation Working Group’s activities within the main Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Working Group.

Aladdin is a seasoned leader with over 18 years of experience in the Information and Communication Technology sector. He has played a pivotal role in driving innovation and growth for the Company.

The appointment is also a recognition of Omantel’s success in the 5G rollout, achieving an average 5G traffic yearly growth of 400% during the last three years. Significantly, Omantel is among the highest globally in 5G utilization. In 2023, Omantel won the SAMENA Telecom Award for Best 5G Adoption.

In his role leading the Service Innovation Working Group's activities, Aladdin is eager to channel his passion for technology and expertise, aiming for a more focused approach to the transformative impact within communities. Furthermore, it presents a valuable opportunity to share Omantel's knowledge and expertise in the rollout and implementation of 5G with other telecom operators.

Aladdin extends his heartfelt thanks to the SAMENA Council for their trust, emphasizing his full commitment to meeting the expectations of the Council and its members.