Abu Dhabi: Response Plus Holding (RPM) - the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE - has just announced the appointment of Dr. Rohil Raghavan as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Over the past two decades, Dr. Rohil Raghavan has played several leadership roles in the regional healthcare sector, including his role as Regional CEO of Burjeel Holdings in the Sultanate of Oman for the last 5 years. During this period, Dr. Raghavan was in charge of three hospitals, two medical centers and multiple on-site clinics for many prestigious clients like OQ, Sohar Aluminium, and Petroleum Development Of Oman, while overseeing a large-scale emergency management operation along with the Ministry of Health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Rohil Raghavan said: “I am thankful to Burjeel Holdings for giving me the platform to run operations in Oman. I am also looking forward to my tenure as CEO of Response Plus Holding which I believe has a unique model and tremendous potential to become a key player in the global healthcare sector”. He added: “My main priority will be to develop new services in the field of prehospital care in collaboration with global industry leaders to assert RPM’s positioning as a premier pre-hospital healthcare provider.”

An ENT surgeon himself, Dr. Raghavan is highly knowledgeable about the full patient care pathway, from outside the hospital to within the healthcare facility. This, in addition to RPM’s solid performance, technological innovations, and skilled human capital, perfectly positions the company for further upcoming successes.

In this line, Dr. Raghavan confirms: “Adapting to different market scenarios will be the biggest challenge, for which we’re planning to build on local partnerships and develop flexibility to cater to each market’s specific needs. RPM is a well-oiled company with a client base that comprises some of the biggest names in the market. My biggest responsibility is to innovate, improve and take RPM to international heights.”

About RPM

Founded in 2010, Response Plus Holding is the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE. RPM was listed as Response Plus Holding PJSC on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange on the 14th of September 2021 and is also currently listed on the FTSE GEIS as a global micro – cap company.